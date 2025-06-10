Submit Release
Deadline for submitting proposals for 2025 Public Forum extended to 22 June

All sessions at the Public Forum are organized by civil society, academia, business, governments, parliamentarians and intergovernmental organizations. Participants interested in organizing sessions will find further details in this information note. The online application form can be accessed from the information note. It should be completed no later than 22 June 2025 (23:59 CEST).

Background

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. See more information on previous Public Fora.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Forum Team at: [email protected].

