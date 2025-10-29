Submit Release
WTO circulates arbitration decision in US-EU ripe olives dispute

dispute settlement

On 29 October, a WTO arbitrator issued its decision on the level of countermeasures the European Union may request with respect to the United States in "United States - Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties on Ripe Olives from Spain" (DS577). The arbitrator also decided on the methodology the EU may use to fix the level of suspension of concessions or other obligations vis-à-vis the United States if, in the future, the US applies on EU agricultural products the countervailing duty measure that had been found to be inconsistent with WTO rules.

