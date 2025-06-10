Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded More Than $126,000 by Lawyers’ Fund

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP) reimbursed $126,720 to 10 victims of attorney theft at its recent meeting. Three former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Three deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the Board of Commissioners. Since its inception, LFCP has awarded more than $26 million to consumers.

Ashtabula County

Four former clients of deceased attorney Luke Patrick Gallagher were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $8,120 as a result of Gallagher’s failure to provide the services requested. Gallagher passed away on May 8, 2024.

Cuyahoga County

A former client of deceased attorney Tyrone Edward Reed was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $2,000 as a result of Reed’s failure to provide the services requested and failure to refund the fee. Reed passed away on Sept. 7, 2023.

Erie County

A former client of deceased attorney Edward William Rhode III was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $2,300 as a result of Rhode’s failure to complete the services requested. Rhode passed away on July 3, 2023.

Ottawa County

A former client of suspended attorney Amanda Ann-Carmen Andrews was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $7,000 as a result of Andrews’s failure to provide the services requested. Andrews was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on Jan. 12, 2024.

Summit County

Two former clients of suspended attorney Steven Scott Fannin were determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $7,300 as a result of Fannin’s failure to provide the services requested. Fannin was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in Ohio on April 12, 2024.

Tuscarawas County

A former client of former attorney Edd Kenneth Wright was determined to be eligible for reimbursement in the amount of $100,000 as a result of Wright’s misappropriation of client funds. Wright resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, on April 18, 2022.

Board determinations become final 30 days after the determination unless a party requests reconsideration. If reconsideration is granted, the claim will be reviewed by the Board at its next scheduled meeting.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. The LFCP is not taxpayer funded but is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. Ohio has more than 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% of those attorneys is involved in claims reimbursed by the LFCP.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the LFCP by calling 614.387.9390 or 800.231.1680 toll free in Ohio.