CCHF Will Expose the REAL ID Threat at FreedomFest 2025

Red-lined TSA letter exposes federal overreach ahead of Palm Springs presentation

REAL ID isn’t just a card—it’s a federalized ID for a national identification system of biometric control.” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) Co-founder and President Twila Brase, RN, PHN, will warn FreedomFest attendees about the hidden danger of REAL ID—Washington’s back-door National ID system—during her breakout session, “REAL ID: The Danger of Digital National ID,” at 2:00 p.m. PT, Wednesday, June 11, in the Madera Room of the Renaissance Hotel, Palm Springs.“REAL ID isn’t just a card—it’s a federalized ID for a national identification system of biometric control,” said Brase. “Our red-ink rebuttal to the letter TSA sent us makes it clear that officials are ignoring Fourth and Tenth Amendment concerns. If we don’t stop REAL ID now, it will morph into a biometric pass that controls where we go, what we buy, even how we vote.”Timely Context• Progressive REAL ID enforcement began May 7, 2025; penalties escalate through May 5, 2027.• On April 23, CCHF sent President Trump a letter urging him to rescind DHS’s 2008 rule and TSA’s new phased-in enforcement rule, including its “three-strikes” suggestion.• TSA’s boilerplate response dodged every constitutional issue. CCHF’s red-lined correction exposes each error and omission, line by line.• CCHF’s grassroots drive in October sparked more than 30,000 public comments opposing the proposed REAL ID phase-in rule and has mobilizedlawmakers in multiple states.What Attendees Will Gain• Proof REAL ID is about surveillance and control. How DHS is permitted by law to expand the list of REAL-ID-restricted activities from commercial flight tobanking, health care, and gun ownership with one signature.• The biometric bridge. How the push to “digital IDs” by state DMVs and TSA collection and cataloging of facial geometry (facial recognition systems) couldlead to a Chinese-style social credit system.• Action plan. How citizens can switch back to a standard state license, pressure Congress, and derail digital ID roll-outs.Media Logistics• Session: “REAL ID: The Danger of Digital National ID”• Date & Time: Wednesday, June 11 | 2:00 p.m. PT• Location: Madera Room, Renaissance Hotel, Palm Springs CA• CCHF Booth: #217 — pocket cards, billboards toolkit, and petition sign-up availableAbout Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective.For more information on REAL ID, please visit RefuseRealID.org

