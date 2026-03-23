SAVE Act Does Not Permit Use of Standard REAL ID as Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Mismatch between accepted documents and common identification could increase pressure toward federally recognized IDs

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) warns that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is being widely misunderstood, as a standard REAL ID driver’s license does not qualify as proof of U.S. citizenship under the bill and therefore cannot be used to register to vote.The SAVE Act requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. Conversely, the REAL ID Act requires proof of citizenship or lawful status, and grants states wide latitude to determine exemptions for those who cannot provide the required proof. Thus, a standard REAL ID is not proof of citizenship. Only the Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) version of a REAL ID indicates citizenship on the card.As a result, Americans who present a standard REAL ID would still be required to produce separate documentation, such as a birth certificate or Certificate of Citizenship, to register.CCHF raises concern that repeated references to REAL ID in public discussion—without this critical distinction—are creating confusion about what the SAVE Act would require. This may lead some Americans who would otherwise keep a standard driver’s license to switch to a REAL ID, believing it will be required to vote if the SAVE Act passes.“This is not a small detail,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, co-founder and president of CCHF. “A standard REAL ID does not prove citizenship and would not qualify under the SAVE Act. Americans are being led to believe that REAL ID is the answer to voter fraud, when in fact it does not meet the Save Act’s proof of citizenship requirement.”Allison R. Lucas, J.D., and Director of Public Policy, explains: “When the SAVE Act refers to a REAL ID, ‘that indicates the applicant is a citizen of the United States,’ it is referring to an enhanced REAL ID, not a regular REAL ID. The enhanced REAL ID is only available in five border states.”CCHF also notes that when commonly held identification does not meet new federal requirements, it can create pressure on Americans to obtain alternative forms of identification that better align with federal standards.“Policies that change what qualifies as acceptable identification can have far-reaching consequences on individual and states’ rights,” said Brase. “When people are told their existing state ID is not enough to vote, they are encouraged to get the federal REAL ID, which gives the federal government powers that can impact far more than voting.”The SAVE Act is under active debate in Congress as lawmakers consider changes to voter registration requirements and acceptable documentation.CCHF urges lawmakers and the public to carefully examine what the bill requires for voting—and what it does not.For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

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