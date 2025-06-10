MAINE, June 10 - Back to current news.

More Than 30 Maine Food and Farm Businesses Awarded Grants Through Resilient Food Systems Equipment Program

June 9, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced that more than 30 projects across the state will receive funding through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Equipment-Only Program.

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced that more than 30 projects across the state will receive funding through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Equipment-Only Program.

The RFSI Equipment-Only Program is a collaboration between DACF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to strengthen Maine's food supply chain by funding the purchase of specialized equipment. With up to $2.5 million in competitive grant funding available, the program supports projects that enhance market access and expand value-added processing infrastructure.

"This funding is a direct response to the needs weve heard from Maines farmers, food producers, and processors," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. By investing in specialized equipment, were helping strengthen local and regional food supply chains, expand market opportunities, and increase the availability of Maine-produced food. These grants represent a meaningful step toward a more resilient and self-reliant food system.

Grants will support post-harvest equipment purchases that increase capacity in aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transport, wholesaling, and distribution for Maine-grown or -produced food and beverage products. Priority product categories include:

Specialty crops

Dairy or eggs

Grains

Aquaculture

Specialty food and beverages

Award amounts range from $10,000 to $100,000, and no matching funds are required. The grants cannot be used for staffing, facility updates, or other non-equipment expenses.

These equipment-only grants are the result of farmer and food producer feedback stressing the lack of available funding for equipment purchases and upgrades to support Maine food and beverage production, said Agricultural Resource Development and Program Director Michelle Webb. We are incredibly excited to have this opportunity to offer equipment grants that do not require applicants to provide a matching contribution. This investment in Maine's farm and food production infrastructure aligns well with the State's goal to increase the amount of food consumed in Maine from state food producers.

Businesses Receiving Funding, by Category

Aquaculture

Deer Isle Oyster Company, Stonington

Eros Oyster, Georgetown

Ferda Farms LLC, Brunswick

Love Point Oysters, Cumberland

New Meadows River Shellfish Co-Op, Bowdoinham

Dairy or Eggs

Oakfarm, Inc. (dba Oaklands Farm), Gardiner

Spring Day Creamery, Durham

Grains

Aurora Mills & Farms LLC, Linneus

Bissell Brothers Brewing Company LLC, Portland

Outland Farm Brewery, Pittsfield

Specialty Crops

Blue Hill Berry Co., Penobscot

Chandlers Sugar Shack LLC, Kossuth Township

Dandelion Spring Farm LLC, Bowdoinham

Farming Fungi LLC (dba Mousam Valley Mushrooms), Springdale

Freckle Farm LLC, Saint David

Goranson Farm Inc., Dresden

Gracies Garden LLC, Standish

Hosac Farm, Cornish

Latham Blueberries, Searsport

Lost and Found Farm LLC, Gray

October Farm LLC, Penobscot

Olde Haven Farm LLC, Chelsea

Pemaquid Falls Farm, Pemaquid

R A S Wines, Portland

Second Frost Farm, Monroe

Spreading Good Inc. (Harvest Maine), Yarmouth/Brunswick

WR Allen, Inc., Orland

Specialty Food and Beverage

Buba OG LLC, Bangor

Healing Home Foods, Inc., Oxford

Maine Crisp Company, Inc., Winslow

Misty Brook Farm, Albion

Shovel and Spoon LLC, Limington

In May 2023, USDA launched the RFSI initiative with up to $420 million in funding to bolster local and regional food systems nationwide. Through this effort, USDAs Agricultural Marketing Service has formed cooperative agreements with state agencies like DACF to administer program funds.

For more information, visit the Maine RFSI webpage.