More Than 30 Maine Food and Farm Businesses Awarded Grants Through Resilient Food Systems Equipment Program
June 9, 2025
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced that more than 30 projects across the state will receive funding through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Equipment-Only Program.
The RFSI Equipment-Only Program is a collaboration between DACF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to strengthen Maine's food supply chain by funding the purchase of specialized equipment. With up to $2.5 million in competitive grant funding available, the program supports projects that enhance market access and expand value-added processing infrastructure.
"This funding is a direct response to the needs weve heard from Maines farmers, food producers, and processors," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. By investing in specialized equipment, were helping strengthen local and regional food supply chains, expand market opportunities, and increase the availability of Maine-produced food. These grants represent a meaningful step toward a more resilient and self-reliant food system.
Grants will support post-harvest equipment purchases that increase capacity in aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transport, wholesaling, and distribution for Maine-grown or -produced food and beverage products. Priority product categories include:
- Specialty crops
- Dairy or eggs
- Grains
- Aquaculture
- Specialty food and beverages
Award amounts range from $10,000 to $100,000, and no matching funds are required. The grants cannot be used for staffing, facility updates, or other non-equipment expenses.
These equipment-only grants are the result of farmer and food producer feedback stressing the lack of available funding for equipment purchases and upgrades to support Maine food and beverage production, said Agricultural Resource Development and Program Director Michelle Webb. We are incredibly excited to have this opportunity to offer equipment grants that do not require applicants to provide a matching contribution. This investment in Maine's farm and food production infrastructure aligns well with the State's goal to increase the amount of food consumed in Maine from state food producers.
Businesses Receiving Funding, by Category
Aquaculture
- Deer Isle Oyster Company, Stonington
- Eros Oyster, Georgetown
- Ferda Farms LLC, Brunswick
- Love Point Oysters, Cumberland
- New Meadows River Shellfish Co-Op, Bowdoinham
Dairy or Eggs
- Oakfarm, Inc. (dba Oaklands Farm), Gardiner
- Spring Day Creamery, Durham
Grains
- Aurora Mills & Farms LLC, Linneus
- Bissell Brothers Brewing Company LLC, Portland
- Outland Farm Brewery, Pittsfield
Specialty Crops
- Blue Hill Berry Co., Penobscot
- Chandlers Sugar Shack LLC, Kossuth Township
- Dandelion Spring Farm LLC, Bowdoinham
- Farming Fungi LLC (dba Mousam Valley Mushrooms), Springdale
- Freckle Farm LLC, Saint David
- Goranson Farm Inc., Dresden
- Gracies Garden LLC, Standish
- Hosac Farm, Cornish
- Latham Blueberries, Searsport
- Lost and Found Farm LLC, Gray
- October Farm LLC, Penobscot
- Olde Haven Farm LLC, Chelsea
- Pemaquid Falls Farm, Pemaquid
- R A S Wines, Portland
- Second Frost Farm, Monroe
- Spreading Good Inc. (Harvest Maine), Yarmouth/Brunswick
- WR Allen, Inc., Orland
Specialty Food and Beverage
- Buba OG LLC, Bangor
- Healing Home Foods, Inc., Oxford
- Maine Crisp Company, Inc., Winslow
- Misty Brook Farm, Albion
- Shovel and Spoon LLC, Limington
In May 2023, USDA launched the RFSI initiative with up to $420 million in funding to bolster local and regional food systems nationwide. Through this effort, USDAs Agricultural Marketing Service has formed cooperative agreements with state agencies like DACF to administer program funds.
For more information, visit the Maine RFSI webpage.
