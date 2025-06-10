The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.
At the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Representative Zachary Ista will speak. At the 1:00 p.m. ceremony, U.S. Chief District Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremony, and former North Dakota State Representative Shannon Roers Jones will speak.
Approximately 200 individuals, originating from 51 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens in Fargo
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.