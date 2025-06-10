The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens in Fargo

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Avenue North.

At the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland will preside over the ceremony, and North Dakota State Representative Zachary Ista will speak. At the 1:00 p.m. ceremony, U.S. Chief District Judge Peter D. Welte will preside over the ceremony, and former North Dakota State Representative Shannon Roers Jones will speak.

Approximately 200 individuals, originating from 51 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.