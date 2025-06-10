Premier Alan Winde on interns tasked to assist Border Management Authority

On Thursday, 5 June 2025, Premier Alan Winde met with 25 First Work Experience-PAY (Premier’s Advancement of Youth) interns who have been seconded to the Border Management Authority (BMA) to support the streamlining of operations at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), one of South Africa’s busiest ports of entry.

Over the past decade, CTIA has experienced steady growth in passenger traffic, welcoming nearly 3 million travellers in 2024 alone, and already surpassing 1.3 million passengers in 2025. This upward trend is expected to continue, largely driven by initiatives like Cape Town Air Access—a collaborative effort between the Western Cape Government, Wesgro (the province’s official tourism, trade, and investment agency), and CTIA. This partnership has successfully introduced seven new airlines operating seven new routes, adding one million inbound seats to the region. While this surge in tourism is vital for economic growth and job creation, it also places increased demands on border management services.

To ensure smooth and efficient operations at CTIA, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town (CoCT), and the BMA have partnered to second interns to assist frontline officials. These interns are receiving comprehensive training under the guidance of the Department of Home Affairs.

Addressing the interns, Premier Winde said, “You are the ‘face’ not only of our province but of South Africa as a whole, welcoming international visitors to this special place. You play a crucial role in creating a positive and efficient experience for all our visitors.”

He continued, “From the moment visitors arrive at CTIA, we want them to fall in love with the Western Cape and tell everyone about what an extraordinary experience they had here, starting when they got off the plane. You must see yourselves as ambassadors for our country and province, making every visitor feel welcome through your dedication to improving airport services. This is a significant responsibility, and I encourage you to embrace this opportunity as a stepping stone in your career. This is your first step on the ladder of employment.”

