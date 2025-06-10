Paradise Launches GOODcation, A Company-Paid Voluntourism Program to Put Team Member Purpose Into Action

Inaugural GOODcation Volunteer to travel to Los Angeles for a week to help with food and produce distribution in areas impacted by recent wildfires

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing, Inc. (Paradise) is proud to introduce GOODcation, a new company “voluntourism” program to award employees with a week of paid time off to give back, and also be a tourist, in communities where help is needed most.

Rooted in Paradise’s mission as a Partner for GoodSM, GOODcation allows team members to dedicate one fully paid week (five days, four nights) to volunteer their time among carefully selected communities and causes. Applicants were encouraged to choose volunteer efforts that would create meaningful impact for the community, such as aiding in disaster recovery, providing essential supplies, restoring public spaces, or supporting local tourism relief and revitalization initiatives. These immersive voluntourism experiences place employees on the front lines with empathy, compassion, and resilience. Team members will also have time to be a tourist, exploring and contributing to the local economy of the selected communities.

“At Paradise, what we do is market and promote destinations, but it’s the “why” that drives us. The why is to impact livelihoods and communities for the betterment of tomorrow,” said Barbara Karasek, CEO and Co-Owner of Paradise. “We created GOODcation to be a meaningful extension of our agency’s core values and a way for our team to make a direct, personal impact on the causes and communities that matter to them. We’re immensely proud to walk the walk and deliver a program like GOODcation that authentically reflects our ongoing evolution as a Partner for GoodSM.”

Following a competitive application process, Greg Insco, Senior Art Director, was selected by a committee of industry leaders as the first GOODcation participant. Later this month, Insco will travel to the Los Angeles metropolitan area to support food and produce distribution efforts with the West Side Food Bank and Mid Valley Family YMCA Produce Stand for communities impacted by the recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades and the Valley.

“GOODcation is a shining example of what it truly means to lead with purpose,” said Adam Burke, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this inspiring program. Paradise continues to set the standard for what it means to be a purpose-driven destination marketing partner, and we’re deeply honored that Greg chose the Los Angeles area for his volunteer journey. Their unwavering support throughout our recovery has meant the world to us.”

Insco added: “Doing good is not just a message, it’s our mindset, and GOODcation as an extension of our mission, and I am fortunate to work for a company with incredible leaders who empower me to turn purpose into action. The Los Angeles area is home to family members who witnessed firsthand the destruction of the recent wildfires and the ongoing recovery efforts. It’s not lost on me that my volunteer time will help others and being a tourist will help local businesses. That’s a powerful, and meaningful, combination.”

Karasek said that Insco is the ideal ambassador for Paradise and GOODcation. “Greg’s dedication to community service, creativity, and genuine care for others shine through in everything he does—from organizing beach cleanups to uplifting those around him through storytelling and art. He truly exemplifies what it means to be a Partner for GoodSM. Most importantly, I hope Greg inspires others to join us in making 2025 a year of greater impact for the world we all share.”

In the inaugural year for the GOODcation program, Paradise awarded one trip, and in 2026, plans are to expand the GOODcation program to additional team members and in order to impact more communities and causes identified by those selected.

About Paradise

Paradise is a trailblazing, award-winning marketing agency that blends digital ingenuity with data-led strategies to elevate brands, businesses, communities, and tourism economies. With a focus on creative problem-solving and forward-thinking methodologies, Paradise crafts bold, results-driven experiences that spark real, measurable growth. Headquartered in Florida, the nearly 50 members span the nation, bringing a unique, hands-on approach to every project. Since our founding in 2002, Paradise has remained committed to pushing boundaries and partnering for progress. For more information about GOODcation or Paradise’s broader purpose initiatives, visit apartnerforgood.com.

