The NORCHA Expedition Race in Portugal Joins the Adventure Racing World Series

Trekking through Vineyards at Norcha in the Douro Trekking at Norcha in the Douro region Mountain biking at Norcha in the hills of the Douro region River crossing at the Norcha expedition race Paddle boarding at Norcha in Portugal

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest international expedition race to join the Adventure Racing World Series gives racers the opportunity to explore the Douro Valley region of Northern Portugal at the NORCHArace.The 3rd edition of this popular race will be an ARWS Demonstration race this year and has an extended schedule from September 2nd to 8th, with the race starting on the 4th, and teams having until midnight on the 7th to reach the finish line. Teams of 4 will race non-stop over a 500km course of trekking, mountain biking and paddling, and all finishers will earn ARWS World Ranking points.Race Director Pedro Pinto is looking forward to welcoming international teams, sharing the magnificent landscapes and rich culture of his homeland, and providing teams with a life enhancing experience in Portugal.“NORCHAis more than a competition; it is a true journey of discovery and achievement. We are excited to welcome teams from all over the world to enjoy the best of adventure in one of the most incredible places on the planet. More than winning, the true victory is to conclude and live an intimate and transformative experience in the Douro.”Teams will arrive in the city of Porto, one of two UNESCO World Heritage sites in a region described by Lonely Planet as ‘simply one of the most glorious spots on earth’. The course will only be revealed to teams one hour before the race start and teams will receive more detailed information and new maps at each transition area along the route.At the moment teams do not know the start location and race venue either, only that it is somewhere in the Douro and that they will be transferred there from the airport.The course will cross many of the 19 councils of the Douro and Pinto promised, “Participants will have the opportunity to experience the culture and history of the region, famous for its vineyards and extraordinary beauty, as well as the areas surrounding the Tua and Côa rivers. It will be an adventure full of mystery and suspense that involves constant adaptation, including sleep deprivation.” He added, “Along the route the organization has also planned some surprises!”ARWS CEO Heidi Muller welcomed the race to the series. “It’s always exciting to welcome new Race Directors to the series as each has their own unique qualities and style. From our many conversations I know Pedro is passionate about taking teams on a journey of discovery through a place he loves. We have known each other since he came to Expedition Africa in 2014, to learn and start his journey as a Race Director. It was his dream to hold an ARWS race and we are all about living our dreams!”“Each new race also allows teams to explore a new area and the Douro will be such a stunning location for an expedition race. That’s what makes the series so diverse; every race is a different adventure!” She added, “It’s also time for the ARWS to return to Portugal as our last race based in this beautiful country was the 2009 World Championship. We’ve been away too long!”The lntermunicipal Community of Douro is the main promoter of the race, using the event as a means to promote the "Discover Douro" project, which has the tagline ‘the adventure of a lifetime’. Through NORCHAtheir aim is to show the potential for nature and adventure tourism in the region.Teams will be seeing the Douro at an ideal time of year, with warm temperatures, but not the heat of the summer months. There will be live satellite tracking so friends and fans around the world can follow the progress of the race, and an international media team will provide regular news, video and photography.You can find more about the Douro at https://www.discoverdouro.pt The race already has entries from 14 different nationalities, including teams from North and South America, Europe and Australia and entry remains open until the final few places are taken to complete the limit of 20 teams.To find out more about NORCHAand see the current entry list visit https://norcha.com About the Adventure Racing World SeriesThe Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series includes over 80 events on 6 continents in 2025.A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, the former Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseriesFor press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com

Norcha 2021

