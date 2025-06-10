iOT365 and Check Point Software Partner to Offer Actionable Threat Intelligence for OT and IoT Devices and Networks

iOT365 sends connected device information to the Check Point IoT Protect Cloud, where it is matched against the Check Point threat database. Network admins can then use Check Point Quantum Security Gateways to block devices.

Unified Solution Offers Full-Spectrum OT/IoT Cybersecurity Across Any Type of Industrial and Critical Security Environment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iOT365 (www.iot365.io), a leader in OT and IoT cybersecurity, today announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cybersecurity solutions, that provides deep visibility, zero-trust enforcement and proactive defense for industrial sites and critical infrastructure, all without disrupting operations.

The iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform uses AI-powered analytics and multi-layer false positive filtering to identify real threats to OT and IoT devices and networks in real time, with high precision. Together with Check Point IoT Protect and Check Point’s vast global threat database, the joint solution enables tailored responses – from passive monitoring to full active prevention – based on customer policy.

"This partnership gives iOT365 comprehensive protection across the OT/IoT security spectrum, minimizing noise and maximizing actionable alerts while also enhancing our ability to prevent cyberattacks,” said Alex Tartakovsky, CEO of iOT365. “This collaboration benefits industrial and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide who want deep visibility, zero-trust enforcement, proactive defense, and the ability to prevent cyber threats targeting their OT and IoT networks.”

COMPREHENSIVE MONITORING AND PROACTIVE DEFENSE

The iOT365 lightweight, agentless platform easily deploys into OT and IoT networks, connecting to switches using either physical or virtual data collectors. Within minutes, the platform provides end-to-end visibility into all industrial assets, protocols and traffic patterns and analyzes all traffic to identify and classify threats using the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

When installed alongside Check Point Quantum Security Gateways, the iOT365 platform sends information about all the devices connecting to the OT and IoT networks it’s monitoring – including vendor name, firmware version, and MAC and IP addresses – to Check Point IoT Protect, where those devices are checked against Check Point’s threat intelligence database. When working in an air-gapped environment, device information is still transmittable using unidirectional data diodes.

Check Point IoT Protect users are then alerted to any threatening devices detected by the iOT365 Platform and have the option to block the devices at the Security Gateway, or to allow them to connect through to the monitored networks.

“OT and IoT environments face unique and escalating security challenges, with traditional tools often falling short,” said Avi Grabinsky, product manager for Quantum IoT Protect at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our collaboration with iOT365 extends our proactive defense capabilities to these environments, delivering the precision, visibility, and enforcement that critical infrastructure needs to stay protected—without disrupting operations.”

ABOUT IOT365

iOT365 is the emerging leader in AI-powered OT and IoT cybersecurity. The iOT365 OT/IoT Cybersecurity Platform is a complete zero level to SOC solution that delivers real-time visibility, protocol-level monitoring and intelligent threat detection across thousands of industrial and security devices – all without agents. Designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration, the iOT365 platform empowers operators with actionable insights while supporting secure, diode-enforced data flows to centralized OT and IoT SOCs.

For more information, please contact the iOT365 team at info@iot365.io or visit www.iot365.io.

