New behavioral health facility opens in Snohomish County

For immediate release.

Stanwood, WA — On June 6, the Tulalip Tribes, Health Care Authority (HCA), and Telecare Behavioral Health of Washington celebrated the opening of Fern Lodge Behavioral Wellness in Stanwood. The new inpatient facility is expected to begin accepting individuals this summer.

Tribal, state, and local leaders, along with community members, gathered for a tour of Fern Lodge. As part of the event, Tulalip Tribes members sang, drummed, and danced before Teri Gobin, Chair of the Tulalip Tribes, MaryAnne Lindeblad, HCA Interim Director, and other Tribal leaders cut a ribbon to honor the new facility.

“We dream of a future where people are physically, emotionally, and spiritually healthy,” said Tulalip Tribal Chairwoman Teri Gobin. “Tulalip built this dual diagnosis and treatment facility with Tribal dollars as part of our tax compact with the state. We know services like this are critical. When one part of our life is out of balance, it makes it so much harder to heal. This facility is a step towards a healthier future for our communities.”

The 16-bed inpatient facility provides around-the-clock mental and behavioral health care for individuals with a 90- or 180-day civil commitment who are not involved in the criminal justice system. Facilities like Fern Lodge offer a continuum of care through individualized, community-based treatment for people who previously would have been transferred to one of the large state hospitals. Fern Lodge is the first dedicated facility of its kind in Snohomish County.

“Fern Lodge is an essential step in providing inpatient treatment options in an underserved, suburban area,” said HCA Interim Director MaryAnne Lindeblad. “It represents a deep commitment to community and the importance of community-based care.”

Fern Lodge will be operated by Telecare Behavioral Health Services of Washington. They were chosen for their expertise in behavioral health and experience in providing care at the community level.