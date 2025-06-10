Poulta Inc. Partners with Tanmiah Food Company to Lead Digital Transformation of Saudi Arabia's Poultry Industry

Poulta inc. Signs MOU with Tanmiah Food Company

RIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poulta Inc., a leading Silicon Valley, US-based precision poultry intelligence platform, announced a strategic partnership with Tanmiah Food Company (TFC), one of the Middle East's leading poultry producers, policy makers, authorities and food chains to implement the largest digital transformation initiative in Saudi Arabia's poultry sector. This groundbreaking collaboration coincided with President Trump's historic visit to Saudi Arabia and the launch of the Saudi-US Investment Forum, marking a pivotal moment in deepening economic alliances that drive transformative innovation.The partnership will deploy Poulta's AI-powered precision platform across TFC's vertically integrated operations, from farms to processing facilities. The technology uses IoT sensors, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring to optimize production, reduce costs, and improve animal welfare standards throughout the supply chain."At Poulta Inc., we are proud to lead a groundbreaking initiative with Tanmiah Food Company to digitally revolutionize the poultry industry. Our precision intelligence platform, powered by IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-based automation, is transforming operations and setting new standards in sustainability and efficiency," said Ali Murtaza Solangi, CEO of Poulta Inc."Poulta's revolutionary platform unlocks hidden operational efficiencies that have long remained unexplored in traditional poultry management, fundamentally challenging what the industry has historically accepted as 'normal losses.” By harnessing thousands of real-time data points across every aspect of farm operations, Poulta empowers farmers to identify and eliminate previously invisible opportunity losses that directly impact their bottom line. The platform targets critical areas including mortality reduction, waste minimization, optimal weight gain, enhanced production efficiency, and precise feed consumption management."Our proven technology transforms reactive farm management into proactive decision-making, delivering measurable results that convinced TFC to evolve from our client to our strategic partner," added Solangi. "We're not just digitizing operations; we're redefining what's possible in sustainable agriculture."This partnership positions Saudi Arabia as the global epicenter for next-generation Agri-tech innovation, where cutting-edge technology meets visionary Saudi leadership. Together, Poulta and TFC are pioneering the future of intelligent poultry agriculture that will feed the world more efficiently, sustainably, and profitably.About Poulta Inc.Poulta Inc. is a precision poultry intelligence platform that transforms traditional farming through IoT sensors, AI analytics, predictive intelligence, and advanced thermal camera vision technology for real-time accuracy. Our technology delivers significant operational improvements, including measurable reductions in mortality and culling rates, enhanced bird quality and weight, superior feed conversion efficiency, and optimized labor productivity. For breeding operations, the platform demonstrates consistent gains in egg production, quality, and hatchabilityFACT SHEET:Poulta Performance MetricsBroiler Operations ImprovementsMortality Reduction: ~1%Culling Decrease: ~1%Quality Enhancement (Bird Grade): Up to 2.67%Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR) Improvement: Up to 7%Average Bird Weight Increase: Up to 7%Breeder Operations ImprovementsEgg Production Increase: Up to 1%Egg Quality Improvement: Up to 1%Hatchability Enhancement: 0.5%Operational EfficiencyLabor Cost Reduction: Up to 20% through smart resource allocationReal-time monitoring via smartphones and tabletsElimination of manual inspection requirements

