Greenland Keeps Fighting Despite CONCACAF Application Rejection

The Greenland Football Association is disappointed by CONCACAF’s decision but will continue to develop domestic football independently.

NUUK, GREENLAND, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 9, 2025, CONCACAF communicated their decision to unanimously reject the Greenland Football Association (KAK) 's application to be the confederation's 42nd member."We've spent about a day evaluating the rejection from CONCACAF," says Kenneth Kleist, President of the Greenland Football Association (KAK). "In that context, we've requested a meeting this month with General Secretary Philippe Moggio to discuss the decision and the process, as we have several comments on the procedure used.""This is a major setback for our efforts," says the men's national team coach, Morten Rutkjær. "The dream of international matches remains intact, but in the short term, it means we need to redefine our goals and development projects for women, men, children, and youth."After several years of preparation, KAK submitted the official application on May 13, 2024. "An application of this nature requires the entire country's support," Kleist explains. "We've had clubs, other specialist organizations, politicians, and ambassadors for Greenlandic football committed to this application. We've developed a highly elaborate strategy for all teams across all age groups for training coaches, referees, and leaders—not to mention the mapping of infrastructure, finances, marketing, sponsorships, rights, and conditions for opponents and officials. The application represents years of work, which has been dismissed without further explanation," he continues.In his research, Morten Rutkjær has been in contact with national coaches and officials from across the world. "It's been about building networks, sharing experiences, and planning potential matches between national teams," he says. "Everyone has responded positively to our project; there's great sympathy for Greenland and our ambitions. Few of those I've met with are better organized or have a better plan than KAK," he continues. "We are on par with other small nations in CONCACAF—in both structure and quality of play. That's why we're puzzled we haven't been given the chance to prove ourselves, for example, through a two-year associate agreement, which CONCACAF has the option to offer."What's next for Greenland?"We have a very strong strategy for developing national conditions," says Kenneth Kleist. "In the coming period, we'll accelerate the strengthening of our internal structures so that the football culture remains strong and ambitious—and we'll ensure that players at all levels feel our commitment to professionalism, safety, and equality, blended with play, education, and public health. We're confident that with a long-term plan, including covered pitches with AIRDOMES nationwide. We will significantly develop the sport in the coming years, with or without recognition from CONCACAF."Morten Rutkjær adds: "We have a huge obligation to show CONCACAF that they made the wrong decision. We need to work just as hard as before, strengthening all levels, processes, and unity in Greenland.""At the same time, we will continue fighting to play internationally. There are still opportunities, and we're already exploring them.""The football world hasn't heard the last roar of victory: Kalaallit Nunaat," concludes Kenneth Kleist on behalf of his team and football in Greenland.***About the Greenland Football Association (KAK):The Football Association of Greenland, or Kalaallit Arsaattartut Kattuffiat (KAK) in Greenlandic, is the governing body for football in Greenland. Founded in 1971, KAK oversees all levels of football in the island country, from "grassroots" youth programs to the Greenlandic national football teams. KAK is dedicated to promoting and developing football across Greenland, fostering a love for the sport in boys and girls while striving for international recognition. KAK is in the process of joining CONCACAF, hoping to play their first-ever professional game before the 2026 World Cup in the United States.For more information, visit kak.gl

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.