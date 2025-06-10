FWC: Spend time with dad this license-free freshwater fishing weekend!

Go freshwater fishing this Father’s Day during the upcoming Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) license-free freshwater fishing weekend!

This summer's license-free fishing weekend is on June 14 and 15. Take your dad or your kids out fishing and explore the many recreational freshwater fishing opportunities Florida has to offer. Whether you like to fish from the shore or your boat, visit MyFWC.com/FishingAccess to find a boat ramp or pier near you.

Visit the FWC’s fishing basics web page for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge.

Did you have a blast on the water? To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Anglers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take advantage of this special weekend, which allows them to reel in their favorite freshwater species without the need for a fishing license.

Check out FWC’s bass fishing recognition program TrophyCatch and submit your 8-pound and greater largemouth bass to win prizes.

Make sure to check the freshwater rules and regulations before going. All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply.