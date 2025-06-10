ConfiTrek Forms Corporate Connection with Crotega Safety Solutions

ConfiTrek Logo - https://confitrek.com Crotega Logo - https://www.crotega.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConfiTrek and Crotega Safety Solutions have formed a strategic “Corporate Connection” channel partnership, combining their strengths to improve real-time situational awareness, training, and non-lethal threat response capabilities. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in safety technology and accountability, with ConfiTrek’s platform now enabling real-time tracking of REPULSspray deployments.Through this partnership, ConfiTrek will integrate Crotega’s innovative REPULSsystem into its proprietary incident response and training platform. The integration allows organizations to instantly view REPULStraining records, streamline incident reporting, and maintain a comprehensive audit trail—all in a centralized dashboard.“This partnership represents a shared commitment to smarter, safer threat mitigation,” said Mark Gaylord, CEO & Founder at ConfiTrek. “Our clients will now have the tools to track every deployment of REPULS—improving compliance, enhancing training, and increasing overall accountability.”The collaboration is designed to serve sectors with heightened safety needs, such as colleges, hospitals, and public safety organizations, providing a unified solution for training, oversight, and less-than-lethal force deployment. The ConfiTrek dashboard also supports post-incident review, policy compliance, and workforce decision-making.Key Features of the Integration:· Real-time REPULSdeployment tracking· Streamlined incident documentation· Enhanced training and certification oversight· No additional hardware requiredOrganizations currently using REPULScan activate these features immediately within the ConfiTrek platform.About ConfiTrekConfiTrek, Inc. is a U.S.-based SaaS company committed to empowering public safety and emergency response agencies with intuitive, compliance-driven software solutions. ConfiTrek helps organizations stay audit-ready, improve training reporting accuracy, and maintain operational transparency.---Media Contact: Michelle NoelRelationship Manager, ConfiTrek Michelle.Noel@confitrek.com

