ConfiTrek Forms Corporate Connection with Crotega Safety Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConfiTrek and Crotega Safety Solutions have formed a strategic “Corporate Connection” channel partnership, combining their strengths to improve real-time situational awareness, training, and non-lethal threat response capabilities. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in safety technology and accountability, with ConfiTrek’s platform now enabling real-time tracking of REPULS® spray deployments.

Through this partnership, ConfiTrek will integrate Crotega’s innovative REPULS® system into its proprietary incident response and training platform. The integration allows organizations to instantly view REPULS® training records, streamline incident reporting, and maintain a comprehensive audit trail—all in a centralized dashboard.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to smarter, safer threat mitigation,” said Mark Gaylord, CEO & Founder at ConfiTrek. “Our clients will now have the tools to track every deployment of REPULS®—improving compliance, enhancing training, and increasing overall accountability.”

The collaboration is designed to serve sectors with heightened safety needs, such as colleges, hospitals, and public safety organizations, providing a unified solution for training, oversight, and less-than-lethal force deployment. The ConfiTrek dashboard also supports post-incident review, policy compliance, and workforce decision-making.

Key Features of the Integration:

· Real-time REPULS® deployment tracking

· Streamlined incident documentation

· Enhanced training and certification oversight

· No additional hardware required

Organizations currently using REPULS® can activate these features immediately within the ConfiTrek platform.

About ConfiTrek
ConfiTrek, Inc. is a U.S.-based SaaS company committed to empowering public safety and emergency response agencies with intuitive, compliance-driven software solutions. ConfiTrek helps organizations stay audit-ready, improve training reporting accuracy, and maintain operational transparency.

Media Contact: Michelle Noel
Michelle.Noel@confitrek.com

Michelle Noel
Confitrek
+1 (612) 979-5180
