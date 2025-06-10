Ukraine’s Children of War and the Helpers: Live Webinar to Feature Firsthand Stories from Ukrainian Teens, Humanitarians

Common Man for Ukraine's Live June 18 Webinar Common Man for Ukraine distributes food and supplies in a southeastern Ukrainian village during its March-April 2025 convoy. Common Man for Ukraine

Common Man for Ukraine co-founders and Ukrainian teens to join June 18 live discussion moderated by Clinton Global Initiative's Ukraine Action Network leader

My mother has a container with all of our important documents positioned right near the front door, just in case we need to leave our home quickly and forever.” — Taisiia Grygorova, 19, of Kharkiv

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tens of thousands of fathers dead. Countless more families forever impacted. All as the war in Ukraine forges through its fourth year without an end in sight.On June 18 at 2PM EDT, the nonprofit humanitarian organization Common Man for Ukraine will host Ukraine’s Children of War and the Helpers – a special live webinar event sharing on-the-ground experiences that draw sharp attention to the critically increasing and evolving needs of innocent Ukrainian children and their families.Registration is free and now open at commonmanforukraine.org /events or directly at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9517489764253/WN_V72t8icaToGA3GDkYwwUrg The panel will feature two Ukrainian teen-leaders speaking directly to the reality of growing up in a war zone, 19-year-old Taisiia Grygorova, of Kharkiv, and 18-year-old Sofiia Kopytko, of Kyiv.“My younger brothers and sisters and my parents are still in Kharkiv,” said Grygorova. “Not all Ukrainians can leave for safety, no matter how bad the war gets. But my mother has a container with all of our important documents positioned right near the front door, just in case we need to leave our home quickly and forever.”During this 1-hour event, two Common Man for Ukraine co-founders – Lisa Mure and Susan Mathison – will also speak to the challenges experienced and insights earned from their 12 humanitarian convoys into the war-torn country.To date, the New Hampshire-based nonprofit has delivered more than 4 million pounds of food, 10,000 sleeping bags, and hundreds of generators to orphanages, child safe houses, and frontline villages in Ukraine. The organization also provides child mental healthcare by funding and operating a 3-week trauma counseling retreat for Ukrainian children whose fathers have died in the war. More than 1,000 children have attended this monthly program.“What we’re finding is that too much of the world is moving on from Ukraine,” said Mathison. “Now more than ever, Ukraine’s children need our help. We cannot look away from these innocent kids, who have no escape from this war and whose lives have been turned upside down through no fault of their own. We must listen to their stories and act.”Mure encourages everyone to register for the Ukraine’s Children of War and the Helpers webinar to hear directly from Ukrainian children who are growing up in an environment unthinkable to most Americans.Serving as moderator for the online discussion is Rebecca Liron, leader of the Clinton Global Initiative’s (CGI) Ukraine Action Network.Liron has more than 10 years of global humanitarian response experience, focused on protection in forced displacement. She joined CGI in 2024 as Senior Manager for Humanitarian Response and works with 100+ cross-sector partners to improve coordinated humanitarian response, globally. Rebecca worked with the UN Refugee Agency, leading community-based work at HQ and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.Common Man for Ukraine was invited to join CGI’s Ukraine Action Network in 2024, with Mathison participating in the CGI Annual Meeting in New York City last fall.To register for the free webinar, visit: commonmanforukraine.org/eventsDonations to the 501c3 Common Man for Ukraine can be made online at its website, commonmanforukraine.org.About Common Man for UkraineCommon Man for Ukraine is an initiative of the New Hampshire-based 501c3 nonprofit organization Plymouth Rotary Foundation, EIN 59-3841932. The grassroots, volunteer-run organization delivers humanitarian aid, food, and trauma counseling to Ukrainian orphans, displaced children, and families struggling to survive this war. All donations are tax-deductible and can be made at commonmanforukraine.org or by mailing a check to: Common Man for Ukraine, 71 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.

