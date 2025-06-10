Governor Ivey Announces Department of Early Childhood Education Acting Secretary Jan Hume to Take Teaching Role with Auburn University, Will Appoint Ami Brooks to Lead Agency

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she will appoint Ami Brooks to serve as secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. Jan Hume, after leading the agency for two years and working at the Department for nearly 14 years, will head to her and the governor’s alma mater, Auburn University, to serve as a Professor of Practice in Public Administration.

“People like Jan and Ami are why Alabama has led the nation in early childhood education for 19 consecutive years. Throughout her tenure as acting secretary and at the Department, Jan has fully embraced our goal to give every Alabama child a strong start through efforts like improving the quality of Pre-K to implementing new initiatives like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. I am grateful to Jan for her service to Alabama and know Auburn will benefit from her expertise in the years to come,” said Governor Ivey. “I am excited to promote Ami to lead the Department of Early Childhood Education to build on our success. Ami’s several years with the Department and her background as a Pre-K and kindergarten teacher make her exceptionally qualified to lead the agency. Truly, serving our state’s youngest citizens is her passion.”

Brooks currently serves as director for the P-3 Partnership at the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, where she administers all aspects of the P-3 program, the foundation of Governor Ivey’s Strong Start, Strong Finish education initiative. She also has background as a coach facilitator with the Department and was one of the state’s first coach facilitators. Both Hume and the governor credit Brooks with being a key leader in the Department’s success over the years. Having managed the implementation of the statewide assessment tool, as well as leading the revision of the Kindergarten Entry Assessment, she has been a major driver in the growth and improvements made to benefit Alabama’s earliest learners.

Like the governor, Brooks began her career in the classroom. For nearly two decades, Brooks taught Alabama students ranging from the youngest in Pre-K to the fourth graders studying state history. In 2017, Brooks was selected as a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

“It’s an incredible honor to be appointed by Governor Ivey to serve as Secretary for the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education,” said Brooks. “Young children have always been my joy, and I’m thrilled to continue collaborating with dedicated individuals who share a commitment to giving every child a strong start. It is a privilege to contribute to this important work and help further its positive impact. I am grateful to Governor Ivey for this opportunity.

Hume will remain at the Department through the summer to aid in the transition period. Brooks will officially take the helm beginning June 16, 2025.

