MMCG to Lead Data-Driven Car Wash Workshop at Car Wash Show Europe 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MMCG Invest, LLC, an analytical company specializing in car wash feasibility studies for developers and lender, announced today that it will present at the upcoming Car Wash Show Europe 2025, taking place on September 24–25 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Michal Mohelsky, the company’s founder and lead analyst, is scheduled to lead an educational workshop focused on site planning, site selection analysis, feasibility case studies, and consumer behavior analytics in the car wash industry.The workshop will explore how data-driven methodologies can significantly improve decision-making for new car wash projects and investments. Michal Mohelsky plans to demonstrate how MMCG’s advanced analytical tools – including the use of mobile phone location data and tracking applications to analyze traffic patterns – support high-precision site selection and development strategies. Attendees such as car wash developers, investors, and financial institution representatives will gain insights from real-world feasibility case studies and consumer behavior trends, learning how to minimize risk and maximize returns when planning a car wash venture.“We are excited to share our approach to analytics at Car Wash Show Europe, and to show how leveraging data can drive better outcomes for car wash development,” said Michal Mohelsky, Principal of MMCG. “By harnessing innovative data sources like anonymized mobile location data and customer tracking insights, we help clients pinpoint optimal sites and forecast performance with unprecedented accuracy. I look forward to engaging with industry peers in Amsterdam and discussing how these tools can elevate project success rates.”As data analytics take on a growing role in the car wash business, the timing of this workshop is ideal. Developers are increasingly turning to empirical market data to choose profitable sites, and many operators now rely on consumer behavior analytics to tailor their services. MMCG’s participation in the conference reflects a broader industry push toward evidence-based planning and precision strategy. Lenders and investors, in particular, are showing strong interest in feasibility studies that leverage big data, viewing them as critical tools for mitigating risk in project financing.Car Wash Show Europe is a premier international event for the car wash and car care industry. The 2025 edition of the show – held at EXPO Greater Amsterdam – is expected to draw over 3,000 industry professionals from more than 70 countries. The two-day event features an exhibition of the latest car wash technologies and services, as well as dozens of educational sessions on topics ranging from sustainable operations to marketing and customer experience. MMCG’s workshop is part of the event’s official education program, providing attendees a deep dive into effective site planning and feasibility analysis practices.During the workshop, Mohelsky will share examples from MMCG’s extensive feasibility research portfolio. Topics will include how rigorous demographic and traffic flow analysis informs site planning, how consumer behavior analytics (such as data on customer frequency and membership program usage) can influence design and service offerings, and how detailed financial modeling underpins a strong feasibility study. By examining these factors through actual case studies, the session aims to give developers and lenders a blueprint for approaching car wash projects with analytic rigor and confidence.MMCG Invest, LLC is an analytics consulting firm headquartered in San Francisco, California, specializing in feasibility studies for car wash developments and other commercial projects. The firm’s multidisciplinary team combines financial modeling, market research, and geospatial analysis expertise to deliver comprehensive reports that guide clients’ investment decisions. In its car wash practice, MMCG leverages cutting-edge tools – from traffic pattern analysis using mobile location data to competitive benchmarking – to provide clients with actionable insights and high-precision recommendations. This data-driven approach has helped developers identify optimal sites, supported lenders in underwriting decisions, and contributed to the successful launch of numerous car wash facilities.Contact: info@mmcginvest.com

