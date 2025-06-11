Pet Loss Community Announces Collaboration with Black Paw Memorial Pin

It was announced today that Pet Loss Community and Black Paw Memorial Pin have launched a collaboration to create a larger emotional halo around pet grief.

Pet parents often feel that no one understands their grief or that they are not allowed to deeply mourn their beloved pet. We are determined to change that by reducing the stigma around pet loss grief” — Jessica Bryan, Community Director

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each inspired by the desire to create a change in the way pet grief was recognized (or lack thereof) in our society, Pet Loss Community and Black Paw Memorial Pin were developed with the understanding that pet loss is like no other type of loss and that many times, the loss of a pet is much more personal, with much less community or public involvement in comparison to a human loss. With those insights, each company recognized that there was a gap in services and products that address the emotional needs of people that are either having to make extraordinarily hard decisions about the life of their pet or are mourning their loss.Pet Loss Community was created to be a place where pet parents who are struggling with pet loss and pet-related grief can find support, acceptance, and a way through their pain-- and to be a haven so that those grieving are never alone. Pet Loss Community offers online grief support for individuals through one-on-one support sessions, weekly support groups, and a private, online community platform.“Pet Loss Community was founded by veterinarians Dr. Lisa Lippman and Dr. Monica Tarantino, who identified how isolated and alone pet parents across the world feel after losing a pet. Pet parents often feel that no one understands their grief or that they are not allowed to deeply mourn their beloved pet. We are determined to change that by reducing the stigma around pet loss grief,” says Jessica Bryan, Community Director of Pet Loss Community.“In our community, we hold a safe space for pet parents to authentically express their thoughts and emotions in the company of other pet parents and professionals who truly understand. We are here to provide support in navigating the difficult journey of pet loss and to remind pet parents that they are not alone."Black Paw Memorial Pin was created and designed to be worn by anyone who has lost their beloved, faithful pet - as a way to honor their memory and let everyone know that they are in mourning and perhaps could use a little extra kindness in their time of sorrow.“When you have lost your beloved, faithful pet, the overwhelming grief is hard enough. You are just not yourself,” states Hilarie S. Viener, Founder, Black Paw Memorial Pin. “On top of that, you have to walk around with such a heavy heart. This pin is a symbol that lets people know what you are experiencing without having to say a word – and hopefully it will bring comfort at a time of great sadness.”When creating Pet Loss Community, founders Dr. Monica Tarantino and Dr. Lisa Lippman both understood the importance of collaborating with other like-minded companies and organizations with the intention of wholeheartedly and fully supporting grieving pet parents.“Working with Black Paw Memorial Pin was a no-brainer,” says Haley Engelman, Community Engagement Manager of Pet Loss Community. “It is essential for pet parents to be able to honor their pets they’ve lost and find support and acceptance in their grief. Black Paw Memorial Pin offers just that- a symbol to honor their pet and the ability to share their grief with the world.”With this collaboration, Pet Loss Community and Black Paw Memorial Pin have created a larger emotional halo around pet grief.Pet Loss Community ( https://www.petlosscommunity.com/ ) and the Black Paw Memorial Pin ( www.blackpawmemorialpin.com ) will be included as an offering on each other’s websites.About Pet Loss CommunityPet Loss Community is for anyone who is grieving their beloved pet. It is a place where you can go to grieve and connect with others who are on the same journey as you.Pet Loss Community's Mission:To provide pet parents with premier support around pet loss grief. We are on a mission to decrease the stigma around pet loss grief and fight against the misconception that pet loss grief doesn’t matter.info@petlosscommunity.com

