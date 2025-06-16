Embrace bold conversations holding women back, as seen in the new book, Taboo Topics, by Nicole Johnston

Book Cover showing 3 different female mannequins with duct tape over their mouths

It’s time to talk about what’s often left unsaid. Taboo Topics dives into parts of women’s lives that go unseen and gives tools for women to drive change

Too much is shrouded in secrecy or shame, which puts women at a disadvantage. It’s about breaking the silence, rewriting outdated rules, and stepping into your power without waiting for approval.” — Nicole johnston

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Johnston, best-selling author, is excited to announce the release of her book, Taboo Topics: Things Women Should Talk About, But Don’t. This bold, new book is set to shatter the silence and arm women with the needed tools to embrace bold conversations, and take control of their careers, finances, and personal lives.

In a world where women often wait for permission, Taboo Topics is a rallying call for action designed to spark a revolution of open dialogue, fearless ambition, and unapologetic self-advocacy.

Talking about the motto of the book, Nicole Johnston, Author and Founder of innatePOWER™ said, “This isn’t just another book about women’s issues and them trying to fit in. Too many things are shrouded in secrecy or shame, which puts women at a disadvantage. It’s about breaking the silence, rewriting outdated rules, and stepping into your power without waiting for approval.”

Women have been navigating societal constructs and outdated norms for generations—norms that discourage them from negotiating salaries, openly discussing health, or even owning their full potential. Johnston’s book tackles this head-on with relatable stories, practical tools, and actionable advice to help women overcome barriers that hold them back.

One key statistic sets the stage for Taboo Topics: An internal report from Hewlett Packard reveals that men apply for jobs when they meet just 50% of the qualifications, while women wait until they meet 100%. This hesitation slows women’s career advancement and perpetuates gender inequality. Taboo Topics confronts these disparities arming readers with the tools and confidence to take risks, negotiate fiercely, and challenge the status quo.

What Makes Taboo Topics a Must-Read?

Uncovering Hidden Barriers:

The book comes with the author’s personal anecdotes from her time as a corporate leader working for billion-dollar companies like Procter & Gamble, Hershey Foods, and Kimberly-Clark. Her candid stories pull back the curtain on the unspoken struggles women face in male-dominated spaces offering relatable insights and a roadmap for thriving in any environment.

A Bold Blueprint for Action:

Johnston doesn’t just highlight the challenges; she equips readers to tackle them. From negotiating pay raises to mastering confidence, the book delivers actionable strategies for identifying self-sabotaging habits and pushing past the limits of societal expectations.

An Invitation to Authentic Living:

Through powerful exercises and thought-provoking advice, Johnston guides readers to prioritize self-care, reject perfectionism, and live authentically, free from the constraints of shame or fear.

As conversations about gender equity grow louder and gender disparities still pervasive, Taboo Topics challenges women to turn talk into action, armed with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their lives, careers, and futures.

About Nicole Johnston: She is the Founder of innatePOWER™, a coaching business focused on empowering women to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. Equipped with an extensive background as a corporate executive working on billion-dollar brands, Johnston offers unique insights in her coaching practice combining empathetic leadership with practical strategies for personal growth. As a certified Executive & Leadership Coach, she is dedicated to improving lives, one woman at a time. For more details, visit www.innate-power.com.

Contact: Nicole Johnston

Email: nicole@innate-power.com

