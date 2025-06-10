How to decrease impacts to fish when fishing during a drought year

Salt Lake City — After Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order in April, declaring a state of emergency for 17 counties in Utah due to drought conditions, low water levels are top of mind for many Utahns. Drought impacts many things, including fish and wildlife species. If you are planning some fishing trips this summer, here are a few things to consider before you head out.

How drought impacts fish species

Drought impacts fish by reducing the amount of water available in lakes, reservoirs and streams throughout the state. These are primary habitats for Utah’s fish, and having less water affects fish in multiple ways.

"This smaller amount of water heats more quickly and warms to higher temperatures than when there is more water available," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. "Warm water also holds less oxygen than colder water. The combination of high temperatures and low oxygen can stress many coldwater fish species — like trout — which causes poor growth and disease. Fish can also die when temperatures are too warm or the oxygen levels get too low."

Trout in low-elevation waterbodies have the greatest likelihood of being impacted by the drought conditions in southern Utah this year, but low water levels and high water temperatures can affect all fish species.

How fishing could possibly be impacted by drought

If you enjoy fishing from a boat, you should try to visit your favorite lakes and reservoirs in southern Utah as soon — and as often — as you can. Water levels at some reservoirs and lakes in various parts of Utah could reach low enough levels later in the summer that boat ramps may not be functional. Before you plan a boating trip, be sure to check for updates on each waterbody to see if the ramps are open, especially later in the summer.

"As part of our long-term planning for the future of fishing in Utah, we are also working to adapt our management strategies to ensure the long-term health and viability of our aquatic resources," Hedrick said. "Part of this includes raising and stocking additional warmwater species into various waterbodies as these waterbodies become less tolerable for coldwater species. Warmwater fish are better adapted to warmer temperatures and slightly less oxygen in their environment. This will not only provide additional angling opportunities, but will also allow us to maintain fishing in areas that may be more prone to hot, drought conditions."

How to help fish during a hot, drought year

If you want to give the fish you catch and release a better chance of survival during the drought, you should consider fishing in the mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler. Another way to help fish is to pick a fishing spot that has deeper, cooler water, so you can release any caught fish into an area where they are more likely to survive. If you are reeling in a fish caught in deep water, and you can see its swim bladder bulging from its mouth, consider harvesting that fish if you are still within your limit, or release it using a descender device to assist that fish back to cooler temperatures.

"Basically, try not to fish near little coves that have shallow, stagnant warm water," Hedrick said. "Instead, pick a spot where you can release your fish into better quality water to increase their survival rates during this hot, drought year."

Tips for handling fish to decrease stress