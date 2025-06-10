What People Are Saying About Governor Shapiro Securing the Largest Private Sector Investment in Pennsylvania History, Creating New Opportunity for Pennsylvania Workers and Communities

Business Leaders and Legislators Praise Governor Shapiro’s Work to Secure Amazon’s Historic $20 Billion Investment in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Amazon is planning to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to establish multiple high-tech cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation campuses – the largest capital investment in Commonwealth history. This investment will create at least 1,250 new high-paying, high-tech jobs and thousands of local construction jobs and positions in the data center supply chain. Salem Township and Falls Township are the first communities identified as sites for these future campuses, and additional Pennsylvania communities are under consideration.

Amazon’s investment includes a commitment to partner with Pennsylvania educational institutions and workforce organizations to bring training and education programs for job seekers, and STEM awareness programs for K-12 schools to local communities. These programs will prepare workers for a career in data center construction and operations and empower the next generation of innovators.

The Commonwealth is also committing $10 million to support targeted workforce development efforts at schools, community colleges, and union halls across Pennsylvania to expand vo-tech, create new CTE classes, and build new training centers as part of this deal – which is already the largest private sector investment in Pennsylvania history. None of that funding will go directly to Amazon – instead, it will support Pennsylvania workers, expanding our workforce to meet the demand for these data centers.

At the press conference, Bucks County Community College President Patrick Jones announced that four community colleges in Pennsylvania – Bucks County Community College, Lehigh Carbon County Community College, Luzerne County Community College, and Northampton County Community College – are forming the Technology and Trades Workforce Consortium to help prepare the workforce for the coming data center sector. Through this consortium, community colleges will partner with career and technical high schools to offer pathways into community colleges and the building and construction trades through pre-apprenticeship programs and give students the chance to earn relevant micro credentials to meet the needs of the rapidly growing data center industry.

As a hub for research and innovation into AI and next generation computing, Pennsylvania stands to gain from Amazon’s significant investment. The Shapiro Administration is beginning work to connect the dots between the Commonwealth’s leading higher education institutions, fast-growing start-ups, and Amazon to spur new innovations.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes. With this investment, the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $25.2 billion in private sector investment, creating nearly 11,000 new jobs since taking office.

Read what business leaders and legislators are saying about Governor Shapiro’s work to spur innovation, create jobs, and support communities around Pennsylvania:

David Zapolsky, Chief global affairs and legal officer for Amazon: “Amazon’s multi-billion-dollar investment in Pennsylvania reinforces our dedication to advancing AI innovation while creating lasting economic opportunities in the state. By expanding our cloud computing infrastructure, we’re investing in Pennsylvania’s future through new jobs, workforce development programs, and community initiatives. We look forward to helping drive the next generation of technology innovation, while delivering meaningful benefits for Pennsylvania residents.”

Luke Bernstein, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO: “Amazon’s $20 billion investment proves what’s possible when we focus on making Pennsylvania more competitive by modernizing our permitting and regulatory processes and creating a tax environment where businesses want to invest, grow, and hire talented people. The PA Chamber is proud to count Amazon as a valued and engaged member, and we thank them for this historic investment. We commend Governor Shapiro, Senator McCormick, and Pennsylvania’s elected leaders who continue to support public policies that position our Commonwealth to compete for — and win — transformational investments like this one. This is the kind of momentum we’ve been working toward, and we’re just getting started.”

Secretary Rick Siger, DCED: “Pennsylvania is proud to have worked alongside our local partners in Salem Township, Luzerne County and Falls Township, Bucks County, to win today’s unprecedented $20 billion investment from Amazon. The company’s data center campuses will drive enormous positive tax impacts for our Commonwealth, counties, and municipalities, and will create at least 1,250 high-paying, high-tech jobs as well as thousands of construction jobs. Every state wants to win projects like this one. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s leadership and his get-stuff-done attitude, Pennsylvania is winning them. Our Commonwealth is built on innovation and this project sends a clear, strong signal to the world that Pennsylvania Gets It Done.”

U.S. Senator Dave McCormick: “I’m grateful to Amazon, Governor Shapiro, and leaders across all levels of government for working to secure this historic investment for the Commonwealth. Our state’s vast energy resources, combined with our skilled workforce, plentiful water, proximity to major population centers, and elite research institutions, make Pennsylvania a perfect base to power America’s innovative technological future through data centers like these. This investment will create thousands of jobs and bring critical workforce training programs to Pennsylvania. This commitment to Pennsylvania by Amazon is just the beginning and builds a massive amount of momentum as we approach my inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh next month. This event will bring together elected officials, leading energy and AI companies, global investors, and labor leaders to ensure that Pennsylvania is at the forefront of attracting data center investment and creating good jobs through the AI revolution.”

Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Leadership: “Senate Democrats stand united in fighting for a future full of good-paying jobs for every Pennsylvanian, and today’s announcement from Governor Shapiro continues to move our commonwealth full speed in the right direction. The Governor’s ability to attract investments from successful private entities like Amazon continues to position Pennsylvania as leading the charge nationwide in technological innovation, economic opportunity, and employment for working families. Our caucus is grateful for the leadership of the Shapiro administration for all the work that went into securing this investment, and we look forward to continuing to deliver good jobs throughout Pennsylvania.”

Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver: “This is an incredible investment into Salem Township, the surrounding communities and into our people. We are grateful that Amazon sees what our area has to offer. It speaks to Amazon’s confidence in what our community has to offer, and we will rise to meet the challenge.”

House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Majority Leader Matt Bradford and Majority Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris: “This is a tremendous opportunity that will create thousands of family sustaining jobs, invest in an emerging and growing industry and put Pennsylvania on the map for supporting generative AI. We welcome Amazon Web Services to our commonwealth and we look forward to being a part of its growth and success. We’re grateful to Gov. Shapiro and his administration for their leadership in bringing this major project here, for making Pennsylvania an attractive competitive state and for prioritizing investing in our economy and workforce.”

Representative Jim Prokopiak: “Amazon’s choice of investing in the former Fairless Works site in Falls Township is an example of what can happen when local and state officials work together to create a business friendly environment. I want to thank the Governor for being a tireless champion for the people of Bucks County, and Amazon for their investment in the Lower Bucks community. This is the next step in taking a site that once was home to 20th century jobs that were lost and creating good-paying 21st century jobs.”

Senator Steve Santarsiero: “I’m proud of the role I played in 2019 to revive the Keystone Opportunity Zone at the former U.S. Steel site in Falls Township that paved the way for the construction of this new data center there. This significant investment will bring thousands of high tech and constructions jobs to Lower Bucks County and boost our local economy. I applaud Governor Shapiro’s for his leadership and commitment to get this done.”

