Governor Shapiro Announces $20 Million Investment from B. Braun to Expand Medical Device Manufacturing in the Lehigh Valley, Creating 200 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $1.5 million to support the expansion of the leading life sciences company’s medical device manufacturing facility in Allentown to help meet the demand for infusion therapy products across the U.S. Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating more than 12,400 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Allentown, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined B. Braun leaders and local officials to announce that the company — a global leader in infusion therapy and pain management — will invest $20 million to expand and modernize its medical device manufacturing facility in the Lehigh Valley. The project will create at least 200 new, full-time jobs over the next three years and retain 1,704 existing full-time positions. The Commonwealth is supporting the project with $1.5 million in state funding.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive and business-friendly, securing more than $25.6 billion in private sector investments and over 12,400 new jobs – the most ever in a Governor’s first term. Through the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, historic site development funding, and streamlined permitting and licensing, the Shapiro Administration is delivering results and attracting major investments from global companies like B. Braun.

“Pennsylvania is a national leader in the biotech and life sciences industry thanks to our key location, research infrastructure, and skilled workforce,” said Governor Shapiro. “Having operated in the Lehigh Valley for more than 45 years, B. Braun recognizes the many advantages of doing their critical work here in Pennsylvania ― which is why they’re once again reinvesting in our Commonwealth. My Administration and I are proud to support this expansion that will grow jobs, strengthen our life sciences sector, and help drive Pennsylvania’s economy forward.”

B. Braun is expanding and modernizing production equipment at its 710,000-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at 901 Marcon Boulevard in Hanover Township, near Allentown. The upgrades will enhance IV therapy, pharmacy admixture, and compounding operations products. The company currently manufactures more than 2,400 medical devices and related products in Lehigh County and has its U.S. headquarters in Bethlehem.

To support the project, B. Braun received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $1 million Pennsylvania First grant and a $500,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers.

“The Shapiro Administration is proud to support B. Braun’s continued growth and success here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project further strengthens our already robust life sciences ecosystem and manufacturing industry ― two of the important sectors we’re focusing on in our 10-year Economic Development Strategy to help boost the Commonwealth’s competitiveness.”

“We are proud to continue growing our manufacturing operations in the Lehigh Valley,” said Rob Albert, CEO, B. Braun of America. “Here in Pennsylvania, we have the skilled workforce, high quality suppliers, and business environment that enable us to manufacture medical devices used by healthcare providers across the United States. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Shapiro Administration to make our future even stronger.”

To support the expansion, B. Braun is also launching a new workforce training center at the Allentown site to centralize the training and skills development for its new and existing employees.

“B. Braun is one of the foundations of the Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing and life sciences economy, helping to lead the way in the region’s renaissance,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. “We are grateful to Governor Shapiro and the Commonwealth for their tremendous partnership and helping to support B. Braun’s innovation and growth here in Pennsylvania.”

“The Lehigh Valley has manufacturing in its bones — our region’s manufacturing density is 50 percent higher than the national average,” said Senator Nick Miller. “That’s a testament to the long history of companies like B. Braun, and to the Governor stepping up with investments that connect industry with education. It’s been incredible to see multi-generational jobs grow here, and with our industry and education partners working together, the Lehigh Valley continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the Commonwealth.”

“Your commitment to economic development across the Commonwealth, including here in the Lehigh Valley, is really paying off,” said Senator Lisa Boscola. “From our largest businesses to our main street communities, Pennsylvania is growing stronger because we’re cutting taxes, reducing red tape, and making strategic investments. That’s why projects like B. Braun’s expansion are so important — companies like B. Braun are the backbone of a strong economy. You deliver on your promises, Governor Shapiro, and I look forward to working with you to get things done.”

“This expansion is wonderful news and will only contribute to the continued success of Lehigh County and the Lehigh Valley as a whole,” said Representative Jeanne McNeill. “The Lehigh Valley is one of the fastest growing regions in Pennsylvania for young workers and B. Braun’s footprint encourages more workers who live here to stay here and contribute and will make this area more competitive with surrounding states. I must thank Gov. Shapiro, DCED Secretary Rick Siger, along with B. Braun of America CEO Rob Albert for this vital investment into the people and economy of the Lehigh Valley.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Life sciences companies like Apozeal Pharmaceuticals, Adare Pharma Solutions, and GSK have expanded operations in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy including:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

