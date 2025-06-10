Pixelle Updates WARN Notices for Chillicothe Paper Mill Employees;

Explores Redevelopment Options with JobsOhio and Public Sector Partners

Chillicothe, Ohio, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pix elle Specialty Solutions LLC (“P ixelle” or “the Company”) announced that it has updated its WARN Act notices to employees at the Chillicothe Paper Mill and plans to cease production at the facility by August 10, 2025.

Since the initial announcement in April, Pixelle has worked diligently with government and community partners to explore every viable path forward. Pixelle continues to provide impacted employees with a range of support resources, including career transition services, job placement assistance, and ongoing access to the Employee Assistance Program to help navigate this transition. While the initial shutdown timing was paused in good faith, staffing levels and customer demand have declined in recent weeks such that a further delay is no longer possible. As a result, the updated WARN notice reflects a new date of August 10, 2025, as our last date of operation of the Chillicothe Paper Mill.

The Company will continue working with JobsOhio and federal, state, and local officials regarding the future of the site and support for impacted employees. The exploration of redevelopment options reflects the shared commitment of Pixelle, JobsOhio, and public sector leaders to ensure a thoughtful transition for the Chillicothe and Ross County communities and the dedicated workforce that has supported this facility for decades.

Pixelle continues to explore all viable sale opportunities for the plant but is preparing for decommissioning to proceed absent a sale to a qualified buyer. The Company plans to transfer the Chillicothe Paper Mill property to an entity designated by JobsOhio (or another government body) for nominal consideration to support long-term redevelopment of the site if no sale occurs.

Amanda Peterson Martin GAVIN 484-949-1320 apmartin@gavinadv.com

