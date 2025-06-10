OSCE organizes study trip to Finland for representatives of the Graduate School of Business and Entrepreneurship

From 2 to 6 June, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) organized a study visit to Finland for a delegation from the Graduate School of Business and Entrepreneurship under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan. The visit aimed at deepening institutional knowledge on sustainable development, green economy policies and educational innovation.

The programme included a series of meetings with Finnish governmental bodies, educational institutions and business associations to explore Finland’s successful integration of sustainability into governance, education and entrepreneurship.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation met with key Finnish institutions including the Finnish Institute of Public Management (HAUS), the Finnish Association of Entrepreneurs, Aalto and Metropolia universities and the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, amongst other partners.

Discussions focused on integrating sustainability into public administration, supporting green entrepreneurship and embedding green economy principles into education and training.

The programme also featured site visits to the city of Lahti, highlighting Finland’s circular economy and waste management practices, offering practical insights into how government, academia and the private sector collaborate to promote sustainable development.

The study trip is a continuation of the PCUz’s support of Uzbekistan’s green transition and ongoing collaboration with the Graduate School of Business and Entrepreneurship in improving its curriculum and best practices.