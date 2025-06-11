Nehmeh Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaces® List

Global Most Loved Workplaces 2025

Global recognition highlights Nehmeh’s commitment to a culture of trust, respect and growth.

Setting The Standard for Qatar' Industries” — Nehmeh Team

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nehmeh, a leading industrial solutions provider with a foundation in quality and innovation, today announced its inclusion on Newsweek’s 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaceslist. As the only company from Qatar and the Middle East on the list, this recognition reflects Nehmeh’s dedication to cultivating a culture where its people feel deeply connected, respected, and empowered to grow.The Global Most Loved Workplaceslist, produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), honors 100 companies across the globe that prioritize employee satisfaction and well-being. Rankings are based on BPI’s proprietary Love of Workplace Index™, which incorporates employee feedback, sentiment data, and organizational practices from more than two million voices worldwide.“This recognition validates what we stand up for: people are our most important capital,” said Simon A. Nehme, Chairman of Nehmeh. “We’re continuously building around the belief that when people feel respected, heard, and empowered, great things happen—for our customers, our business, and the community at large; you don’t build a great company without building a great culture.”Nehmeh was reviewed for their excellence across following topics:• Positive vision of the future• Alignment of values• Leadership strengths• Company respect• Loved company culture• BenefitsAdditional recognition was given for Nehmeh’s efforts in being an organization that cares about its people, including on issues such as parents & caregivers, diversity, young professionals, career advancement and women empowerment throughout its organization.“This global recognition goes to show that we are a workplace where people feel like they truly belong and can grow,” said Leila Frangie, Head of People Services at Nehmeh. “This award is a reflection of the passion and heart our people bring to Nehmeh, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized on a global scale.”To view the full 2025 Global Most Loved Workplaceslist, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/global-most-loved-workplaces-2025 About NehmehNehmeh is recognized as one of the leading integrated manufacturing & trading companies serving the Middle East region helping create value through reliable performance solutions for specialized industries. Nehmeh is engaged in every aspect of the automotive, construction, HVAC, rentals, service and the woodworking industries, including manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales and aftersales.As the trusted partner of choice, companies choose Nehmeh's award-winning industrial solutions of quality, process & engineering can improve your productivity, efficiency, safety record & return.Learn more about Nehmeh at www.nehmeh.com For further information:Janette MagalonaBDMjanette.magalona@nehmeh.com+(974) 4434-3000

