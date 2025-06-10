JIM CAMACHO RELEASES NEW ACOUSTIC LED BALLAD 'ONE GLORIOUS DAY'

Cover of single Jim Camacho photo credit @juandavila

A WISTFUL TRIBUTE TO LEGACY, LOSS, AND HOPE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted singer-songwriter Jim Camacho unveils his newest single, “One Glorious Day,” available now on all digital platforms. Stripped-down, poignant, and deeply personal, the acoustic led ballad is a full-band production that blends a heartfelt guitar struck with rich, moody textures and subtle layers of instrumentation, capturing Camacho’s rawest side yet.

Accompanying “One Glorious Day” is a simple yet intimate music video, featuring Camacho in his element: guitar in hand, performing the song in a solitary, soul-baring setting. Directed by Juan Davila and produced by 2WayCreative, the video allows the emotion behind the song to take center stage. The music video was filmed in London at Hyde Park.

“The song came to me the day after I learned my old manager John Tovar had passed,” says Camacho. “It just poured out – it took about as long to write as it takes to play. We recorded it in one take at Fernando Perdomo’s Forward Motion Studios, with the incredible Denny Seiwell on drums. It was raw, real, and inspired.”

Inspired by John Tovar, there’s an even deeper layer of meaning behind the collaboration. Camacho’s other longtime manager, Jack, was a close friend of Seiwell’s – the two had gone to high school together. In one of their final conversations, Jack made a heartfelt call to Denny, encouraging him and Jim to make music together. That moment of connection ultimately led to this very recording.

“Me, Fernando, and Denny – no tricks, just heart,” Camacho adds. “He believed in rock ‘n’ roll, and he believed in me. I figure he’s out there somewhere, somehow, still listening.”

South Florida’s underground music scene has always thrived on strong personalities, and few loomed larger than John Tovar. Known to many as “JT,” Tovar passed away on May 21,2023 leaving behind a legacy that shaped Miami’s sound long before electronic beats took over the city’s identity. For more than three decades, Tovar worked tirelessly as a talent scout, consultant, and artist manager, championing local acts like Nuclear Valdez, the Mavericks, Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids, and The Goods. His success came not through viral moments or social media trends, but through the grit and grind of a pre-digital era – built on instinct, hustle, and a deep love for the music.

With the release of “One Glorious Day,” Camacho continues what has already been a landmark year in his career. Following the success of March’s “Cyber Manipulators” (with over 386K YouTube views and 21.6K streams), he’s riding a wave of momentum alongside other 2025 standouts like “California Calling” (835K+ views, 58K+ streams), “Heartbreak Train” (357K+ views, 63K+ streams), “Alcohol You Now” (592K+ views, 97K+ streams), and “Never End” (423K+ views, 91K+ streams).

Camacho – who first rose to prominence as the frontman of the legendary South Florida band The Goods – has evolved into a prolific solo artist, theatrical composer, and indie music force. His ability to seamlessly blend heartfelt lyrics with cinematic arrangements has distinguished a sound so uniquely his own. His work fuses the personal and the poetic, and “One Glorious Day” is a shining example of his ability to turn grief into something beautiful and lasting.

As 2025 continues, Camacho also announces his highly anticipated studio album, set to arrive later this year.



ABOUT JIM CAMACHO

As co-founder (with his brother John) of the iconic Miami band The Goods, Camacho first attracted national attention through a series of albums that allowed the band to record with legendary producer Tom Dowd, as well as sharing stages with the likes of Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet. The band reaped many accolades along the way.

Since then, Camacho has enjoyed a prolific solo career, including several memorable albums and EPs. In addition, his music has been featured in films, documentaries, and television soundtracks. His high-profile live performances have taken him to a number of prestigious musical venues, such as the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. He has played the U.S. West Coast and the U.K. and also has had the distinction of touring with Alicia Keys, John Legend, Linda Perhacs, and Zascha Moktan.

Camacho has also made his mark in the theatrical world highlighted by well-received original productions as “Fools’ Paradise,” “Mouse King,” “The Cavie Islanders and the Troll,” “The Guru of Gir,” and, most recently, “Digging for Bones,” all acclaimed musicals that found him either producing, directing, writing the book and composing the songs, or all of the above.

Camacho’s prolific prowess extends to spotlighting other artists, as well. His YouTube series Adventures in Songwriting found him working with a series of special guests and then writing a song in tandem with them during the program’s 30-minute timeframe. In 2019, the songs were released as an EP that sported collaborations between Camacho and seminal South Florida talents Fernando Perdomo, Charlie Pickett, Elsten Torres, Rob Elba, and the bands Ex-Norwegian and Deaf Poets. Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald hailed the EP as “good fun and a testament to the power of inspired songwriting.”

