Vietnam, Asia’s Ascending Dragon – A Film by David Stevenson, the Influential Adventurous Investor

Exploring Vietnam’s Economic Transformation and Investment Potential

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragon Capital is pleased to announce the release of Vietnam, Asia’s Ascending Dragon, a compelling new film by renowned financial journalist and commentator David Stevenson In this insightful documentary, Stevenson travels to Vietnam to examine the nation’s remarkable evolution since Đổi Mới 1.0 and explores what lies ahead as Đổi Mới 2.0 takes shape. With a population of over 100 million, a dynamic economy, and rapid growth, Vietnam stands at a pivotal moment—can it escape the middle-income trap and ascend to the next stage of development?Stevenson engages with influential asset managers, corporate leaders, and financial experts to uncover the opportunities and challenges facing this fast-emerging market. The film offers a unique perspective on Vietnam’s economic trajectory, investment landscape, and the structural reforms driving its future.Now available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/PHDyofDrByg For further information or interview requests, please contact:Rachel Hill+44 (0) 797 121 4852rachelhill@dragoncapital.comThuy Anh Nguyen+44 (0) 788 588 6492thuyanhnguyen@dragoncapital.comSteven Mantle+44 (0) 755 370 1237stevenmantle@dragoncapital.comJefferies International LimitedStuart Klein+44 (0) 20 7029 8703stuart.klein@jefferies.comh2RadnorIain Daly+44 (0) 20 3897 1830idaly@h2radnor.comAbout Dragon CapitalDragon Capital Group is Vietnam’s largest independent asset manager, with over $5.5 billion in assets under management and a 30-year track record of pioneering the country’s capital markets. As a 65% employee-owned firm, we serve a distinguished client base, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds.Our flagship funds— Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) , a London-listed closed-end fund with $1.8 billion AUM, and Vietnam Equity (UCITS) Fund (VEF), the first actively managed UCITS fund in Vietnam—reflect our commitment to long-term, high-conviction investing. Backed by Vietnam’s largest equity research team and our proprietary IRIS platform, we focus on quality growth, strong governance, and sustainable returns.About David StevensonDavid Stevenson is a prominent financial journalist, best known for his Adventurous Investor column in the Financial Times. A seasoned commentator, keynote speaker, and author, he has moderated major investment forums and serves on several London-listed investment trusts. With a background spanning BBC production, fintech entrepreneurship, and fund governance, Stevenson brings a unique perspective to global markets.

