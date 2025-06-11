Luxury getaways up for grabs at London fundraiser to boost South African education and sport charities

Good Work Foundation UK board members Dominic Burrows and Mosidi Modise with Olivia and Nick Sadleir of Steadfast Africa at last year's London fundraiser in aid of South African organisations GWF and the Kolisi Foundation

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than R1.5-million worth of prizes, including stays at luxury African hotels and five-star safari lodges, are expected to be snapped up during a fundraising event hosted in London in aid of South African non-profits the Good Work Foundation and Kolisi Foundation.

Boutique luxury travel company Steadfast Africa will host the Celebrating Africa’s Best charity auction and summer garden party at The Orangery in Holland Park, London, on 18 June 2025. Remote bids on the auction lots are welcome, and there is an online raffle that is open to a global audience. All proceeds will go to these two charities, which have a strong track record of uplifting underserved rural communities in South Africa.

Steadfast Africa has been hosting this charity fundraiser in London for the past four years, enlisting the help of its network of travel industry contacts to secure donations of prizes ranging from high-end eco-tourism holidays to wildlife encounters. Last year, the initiative raised R1.2-million for Good Work Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation, enabling them to broaden their impact in grassroots communities while promoting travel with a purpose.

This year, auction bidders and raffle ticket holders can snap up exclusive stays at Southern and East African gems such as the One&Only and the Mount Nelson hotels (Cape Town), Angama Amboseli (Kenya), Dulini Anabezi (Zambia), the brand new Masiya’s Camp tented lodge (Greater Kruger), Matetsi Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe) and Sambora Kinigi (Rwanda), Eagle Island (Okavango Delta, Botswana).

Where luxury travel meets social impact

Steadfast Africa frequently curates trips for clients to lodges around the Kruger National Park. Good Work Foundation has built digital learning campuses in villages adjoining the park to provide tech-driven education to young people who lack access to digital tools. Often, while on safari, travellers visit these campuses to witness first-hand the rural digital learning revolution that is unfolding there – and fall in love with the energy and passion displayed by the children, staff and students.

“This is where the intersection of luxury travel and social impact can achieve great things,” says Steadfast Africa managing director Nick Sadleir. “Ecotourism and non-profit organisations work hand in hand to better the travel ecosystem, with its ripple effects of job creation and social upliftment, across the continent. It’s not just about raising funds for these organisations, but also encouraging guests to engage with projects directly on their travels, and see this work in action.”

‘Education makes anything possible’

Good Work Foundation CEO and founder Kate Groch agrees. “We are passionate about reimagining both education and opportunity for young rural South Africans. Education is, as we know, a powerful tool for change and thanks to our partners and supporters, we can continue doing our good work.”

Gemma Thompson, head of development at Good Work Foundation, believes that when young people are given the opportunity to access education, “anything is possible. We’ve seen this truth unfold in rural classrooms, computer labs, and conversation circles under the trees.” With more funding, she adds, even more young people can be given the tools, skills, and confidence to shape their own futures.

Lauren Budde, strategic partnerships manager at the Kolisi Foundation, says that fundraisers such as this one reflect the power of intentional collaboration – “where philanthropy, purpose and experience intersect. This is a celebration of shared values and a powerful reminder of how storytelling, travel and social impact can come together to change lives.”

Raffle tickets cost £5 each and are available here: Steadfast Africa annual charity raffle https://raffall.com/386471/enter-raffle-to-win-steadfast-africas-annual-charity-raffle-prizes-hosted-by-steadfast-africa. Entries for the raffle close at 12 noon SAST on Friday 4 July 2025.

For more information on the charity auction and raffle, email rogan@steadfast.africa or visit the Good Work Foundation website https://www.goodworkfoundation.org/our-why/our-stories/buy-a-raffle-ticket-change-lives-luxury-getaways-up-for-grabs-at-good-work-foundation-and-kolisi-foundation-fundraiser.

