POWR2 Launches POWRBANK Hybrid: The All-in-One Energy Storage and Generator Solution

Transforming Mobile Power, the POWRBANK Hybrid Combines Energy Storage and Generation in a Single, Field-Proven Unit from the Global Leader in BESS

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2, a global leader in battery energy storage systems (BESS), is proud to announce the launch of the POWRBANK Hybrid , an all-in-one power solution that seamlessly integrates advanced battery storage with a robust generator in a single, trailered unit. Designed for unmatched flexibility and ease of use, the POWRBANK Hybrid energy system delivers reliable, efficient power wherever it’s needed, without the complexity of managing separate systems. Already tested and proven in real-world conditions, this innovative solution sets a new standard for mobile and off-grid power applications across industries.“What sets the POWRBANK Hybrid apart is our technology, data, and results. Our ADVANTAGE control software ensures our clients have clear and accurate data on their ROI,” said Hudson Nunn, VP of Revenue at POWR2. “The mission of mobile BESS integration is clear – the POWRBANK Hybrid and our other BESS offerings save significant money and time for our clients.”End-users may hesitate to adopt battery energy storage systems because they’re more familiar with traditional generators. That’s why the POWRBANK Hybrid combines a generator and POWRBANK BESS into a single, integrated system, offering a bridge between the known and the new. It’s easy to deploy and familiar for onsite teams. The battery handles the load, reducing generator run time and saving fuel without any extra effort. With this all-in-one solution, end-users get efficient, dependable power, and less downtime on every job site.“Setting up the POWRBANK Hybrid unit was extremely easy. It’s as simple as connecting a straight generator,” said Skylar Horn, Technician at United Rentals. “The controls are easy. We are able to adjust items like voltage directly from the control unit without any loss of power. It’s a great solution for our customers.”Key Benefits of the POWRBANK Hybrid Energy System:Technology and ConnectivityThe POWRBANK Hybrid is equipped with ADVANTAGE, the advanced energy management system by POWR2. Remote monitoring and control of the generator, BESS, and loads provide real-time insights and seamless control anytime, anywhere.All-in-One Mobile Power SolutionCombines efficient energy storage with on-demand generator backup in one trailer-mounted unit, eliminating the need for separate logistics, setup, or on-site integration.Plug-and-Play DeploymentThe pre-integrated system arrives fully assembled and ready to deploy, cutting installation time and labor costs.Optimized Fuel Efficiency & RuntimeAutomatic, intelligent switching between the battery and generator minimizes fuel use and emissions while maximizing uptime — ideal for sites with varying loads or long runtimes.Streamlined Equipment Rental OfferingsWith the POWRBANK Hybrid, rental companies can offer clients an all-in-one solution that enhances the efficiency of their operations. The streamlined setup eases clients into using BESS for quieter, cleaner, more efficient operations.Key Applications:Construction SitesThe POWBANK Hybrid powers onsite office trailers and lighting with quiet battery operation and generator recharging all from a single towable unit, making it easy to move around yard and sites.Live EventsIdeal for event power where uptime is critical. With both the battery and generator available on-site, the system ensures zero downtime during performances. Its portability and compact, trailer-mounted design also mean faster setup and teardown, ideal for events with tight schedules and mobility needs.Temporary Office TrailersKeeping office trailers powered on a construction site shouldn’t be a hassle; it should be simple, efficient, and reliable. POWR2’s hybrid energy system combines a generator and battery into one easy-to-deploy trailer, giving you a dependable power source that’s ready to go when and where you need it. The battery powers the load, while the generator is used for recharging. This setup saves fuel and reduces noise without extra setup. It’s a familiar solution with smarter technology behind the scenes.The POWRBANK Hybrid energy system is currently available in the U.S. For more information, visit POWR2.com/powrbank-hybrid ABOUT POWR2POWR2 engineers scalable, high-performance energy storage technology to increase energy efficiency, anywhere you work. With each deployment, the POWR2 POWRBANK helps industries make the most of their energy, streamline operations, reduce overhead, and meet evolving energy demands. To see how POWRBANK BESS can help power your next project smarter, contact our team or visit POWR2.com to learn more.

