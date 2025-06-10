LinkShadow Unveils CyberMeshX Platform: Ushering in the Next Era of Cybersecurity

CyberMeshX enables seamless integration with leading security products, delivering unified visibility, intelligent threat detection, and rapid response across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

LinkShadow unveils its groundbreaking CyberMeshX Platform, transitioning from siloed security to a comprehensive, mesh-driven cybersecurity ecosystem.

We are expanding the cybersecurity perimeter beyond traditional NDR, offering enterprises a powerful and unified approach to securing data, identity, and networks.” — Ahmad Fida Weldali

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinkShadow , a global leader in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its most groundbreaking innovation to date — the CyberMeshX Platform, a transformative leap from traditional Cyber Security Siloed approach to a comprehensive, mesh-driven cybersecurity ecosystem.For years, LinkShadow has pioneered the evolution of NDR, redefining how organizations detect and respond to threats in real-time.Today, the company takes a bold step into the future with CyberMeshX, a platform meticulously engineered on Gartner’s Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture principles. “CyberMeshX represents not just a product launch — it’s a paradigm shift,” said Ahmad Fida Weldali, Chief Security Officer (CSO) at LinkShadow. “We are expanding the cybersecurity perimeter beyond traditional NDR, offering enterprises a powerful and unified approach to securing data, identity, and networks.”The CyberMeshX Platform combines the best of LinkShadow’s flagship technologies into a single, cohesive solution. It provides unified visibility through single-pane dashboards that deliver deep insights across data, identity, and network layers. It leverages the advanced AI Engine to enable intelligent threat correlation and real-time adaptive response. The platform also introduces a robust Integration Hub, offering seamless collaboration with over more than 150 industry-leading security products. Built on Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, it is designed for scalability, flexibility, and Zero Trust enforcement in distributed and hybrid environments. At its core, CyberMeshX is powered by machine learning and AI, delivering holistic threat analytics, risk scoring, and proactive threat mitigation in one integrated experience — all further enhanced by Shadow360’s unparalleled search capabilities, enabling security teams to swiftly investigate and respond to threats with precision.With CyberMeshX, organizations gain unprecedented control of their cybersecurity posture — consolidating tools, reducing complexity, and amplifying their defense capabilities across the enterprise.As the threat landscape grows increasingly complex, LinkShadow reaffirms its commitment to innovation and leadership. The CyberMeshX Platform marks a critical milestone in the company’s mission to redefine cybersecurity for the modern digital enterprise.About LinkShadowLinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists, and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments.

