Pet Care Market Size to Reach USD 25.63 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Pet Care Market

The pet care market growth is driven by rising consumer focus on premium pet nutrition, increased pet ownership, and a growing digital retail presence.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report on the pet care industry by Mordor Intelligence, the pet care market is projected to grow from USD 20.86 billion in 2025 to USD 25.63 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.20%. This steady rise reflects expanding consumer attention to pet well-being, growing awareness of health-oriented pet diets, and increasing preference for personalized products and digital buying options.The global surge in pet ownership especially in urban households has been one of the main forces shaping the pet care industry. Dogs and cats remain the primary focus, with dogs accounting for 45.8% of pet care market revenue and cats following close behind with a CAGR of 5.8%. Premiumization of pet food and treats is transforming consumer spending habits, especially in developed markets.A strong shift toward functional food, natural ingredients, and specialized care products is apparent in both brick-and-mortar and online channels. As of 2024, offline retail still makes up about 61% of market revenue, but online retail is rapidly expanding with a 15% CAGR through 2030. This shift highlights how consumers are embracing convenience without compromising on product quality or information access.Key Trends Shaping The Pet Care Market1. Dog Ownership Is Driving Market DemandDogs remain the leading segment in the pet care market, with strong ownership growth across key regions. In the U.S., the dog population reached 89.7 million in 2024, largely led by Millennials and Gen Z pet parents. In the UK, 31% of households own dogs in 2023. This rise directly fuels demand for dog-related products and services, including food, grooming, and healthcare.2. Rising Demand for Pet Grooming ServicesGrooming has become a vital service for dog owners, especially for breeds prone to health issues due to poor coat maintenance. According to the APPA, 81% of dogs in the U.S. were groomed in 2022. Grooming is increasingly viewed as essential for health and hygiene, not just aesthetics, driving growth in specialized grooming products and services.3. Humanization of Pets Boosts Premium SpendingPet owners increasingly treat their pets like family, resulting in higher spending on premium nutrition, wellness, and lifestyle services. This includes healthy dog food launches like Royal Canin’s sub-health nutrition line, and services such as pet-sitting and daycare. Companies are expanding offerings to match evolving consumer expectations.4. North America’s Infrastructure and Insurance Support GrowthNorth America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, leads the global market due to strong veterinary infrastructure, high pet ownership, and growing pet insurance coverage. Providers like Trupanion and Lemonade are making vet care more accessible. The availability of pet clinics, hospitals, and advanced services encourages regular health checkups and spending on preventive care.North America: Leading but EvolvingNorth America remains the largest contributor, holding around 40% of the global pet care market revenue. It continues to lead innovation and spending in pet food, grooming, and wellness products. According to Mordor Intelligence, pet ownership is high, with nearly 75% of U.S. households having a pet, influencing trends across adjacent markets like Canada.Premium brands are seeing growth due to their focus on scientific formulations and transparency. For example, in Canada, the introduction of SHEBA and similar premium offerings is reshaping consumer preference. Multi-channel distribution including supermarkets, pet stores, and e-commerce—is ensuring product availability across regions.Read more about the Canada Pet Food Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canada-pet-food-market?utm_source=einpr United States: Pet Treats on the RiseThe U.S. pet treats market alone is projected to grow from USD 11.32 billion in 2025 to USD 17.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.59%. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing trend of pet parents treating their animals as family members, often seeking indulgent yet health-conscious products.Specialty stores account for 37.7% of the market share in the U.S., supported by demand for organic, grain-free, and human-grade treats. The landscape is also seeing major acquisitions and investments from players like Nestlé and Mars, indicating confidence in long-term sector growth.Get more insights on US Pet Treat Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/us-pet-treats-market?utm_source=einpr Brazil: A Fast-Growing ContenderBrazil’s pet food market stands out with a CAGR of 12.54%, expected to reach USD 19.37 billion by 2030. With a pet population of over 156 million in 2022, Brazil has become one of the world’s most promising pet markets. Urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and a cultural inclination toward pet companionship have been key enablers.Independent pet specialtyers like Petz, which drew about 7 million monthly visitors in 2023. The expansion of digital channels is expected to further enhance product availability across the stores estimated at 32,000 are thriving. E-commerce is also gaining momentum, led by play country.Learn more about Brazil Pet Food Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/brazil-pet-food-market?utm_source=einpr Mexico: Balancing Traditional and ModernMexico’s pet food market is forecasted to grow from USD 3.53 billion in 2025 to USD 4.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.82%. Approximately 71% of Mexican households reported owning at least one pet in 2022, contributing to an increasingly vibrant pet economy.Traditional retail channels still dominate, comprising 77.6% of pet food sales in 2022. However, online retail is slowly catching up as consumers start to explore premium offerings and subscription-based delivery models. Nestlé and Mars have already expanded their local operations to meet this demand.Visit to know more about Mexico Pet Food Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mexico-pet-food-market?utm_source=einpr Argentina: High Growth, Evolving PreferencesArgentina is one of the fastest-growing markets in Latin America, with its pet food sector projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.12%, from USD 1.73 billion in 2025 to USD 3.65 billion by 2030. The country has a pet population exceeding 46 million and a growing middle class that is more willing to spend on pet health and nutrition.Retail activity is also evolving, with supermarkets and hypermarkets accounting for 23.8% of the distribution channel. Pet care brands like Puppis and MisPichos are growing their digital footprint, adding to the market’s accessibility and choice.For Complete Argentina Pet Food Market Analysis, Visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/argentina-pet-food-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe global pet care market is poised for steady, consistent growth through 2030, supported by rising pet ownership, higher spending per pet, and an increasing preference for premium and health-oriented products. While North America remains the industry's core, emerging economies like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are fast catching up, driven by demographic shifts and evolving retail landscapes.According to Mordor Intelligence, the interplay between offline tradition and online innovation will be pivotal in defining how brands position themselves and expand. Companies that focus on transparency, convenience, and nutrition-focused solutions are likely to lead the next wave of pet care market expansion globally.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

