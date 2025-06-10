OmniMD Expands Digital Health Ecosystem to Empower Remote Care, Enhance Continuity, and Support Clinicians

OmniMD’s expanded Digital Health suite unifies RPM, Telemedicine, and Home Care to advance care continuity, empower patients, and improve health outcomes.

HAWTHORNE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where healthcare must transcend the four walls of a clinic, OmniMD is proud to unveil its expanded suite of Digital Health solutions, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Telemedicine, and Home Healthcare technologies built to advance care continuity, empower patients, and ease the burden on clinicians.From managing chronic conditions remotely to ensuring post-discharge care at home, OmniMD’s Digital Health ecosystem is designed to bridge gaps in care, reduce hospitalizations, and improve health outcomes, all while keeping the human connection intact.“Digital Health isn’t just a product for us, it’s a philosophy,” said Dr Giriraj Tosh Purohit- Product Manager- Digital Health. He says, “We believe in technology that brings providers and patients closer, not farther apart. Our solutions are built with empathy, expertise, and a deep understanding of what modern care demands.”An Integrated Digital Health Ecosystem That Cares1. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM):Track patients’ vitals in real time using connected devices. Providers receive automated alerts for abnormal readings, while care teams can proactively manage conditions like hypertension, diabetes, COPD, and more.2. Telemedicine Platform:A HIPAA-compliant, user-friendly virtual care platform that enables secure video consultations, remote assessments, and ongoing patient engagement, reducing no-shows and improving care accessibility.3. Home Healthcare Enablement:Tools and services that support care-at-home models, post-acute monitoring, medication adherence, behavioral health check-ins, and recovery tracking.4. Smart Integrations & Analytics:Seamlessly integrates with EHR and care coordination workflows. Advanced analytics identify at-risk patients and support population health strategies.5. Compliance & Reimbursement Ready:Optimized for RPM CPT codes, CCM, BHI, and telehealth billing, helping practices thrive under value-based care models.As healthcare is shifting, patients want care on their terms, and providers need smarter ways to deliver it. OmniMD understands this evolution deeply, as technologists and as partners in patient well-being. Our solutions are designed to support physicians, caregivers, and health systems with tools that are intuitive, scalable, and clinically meaningful.“Digital health should feel personal, not transactional”. “Every alert, every virtual consult, every data point, it all contributes to compassionate, connected care. And that’s our mission.”Our Broader Healthcare Technology Portfolio:Beyond digital health, OmniMD offers an end-to-end suite of healthcare solutions tailored to meet the operational, clinical, and financial needs of providers and health systems:Electronic Health Record (EHR): ONC-certified, specialty-focused EHR platform offering customizable workflows, clinical decision support, e-prescriptions, and real-time documentation.Revenue Cycle Management (RCM): Complete medical billing and coding services with a focus on claim accuracy, faster reimbursements, and reducing denials.AI-Powered Charting (AI Medical Scribe): Automates provider documentation with speech-to-text capabilities, smart templates, and decision logic to streamline physician workflows.Medical Billing Services: Expert billing teams support practices across specialties, helping maximize revenue through precise charge capture and payer compliance.OmniExchange – Lab Integration Platform: Seamless connectivity with laboratories, enabling bi-directional order/results flow and interoperability between EHRs, LIS, and HIEs.Healthcare Interoperability Solutions: HL7/FHIR-powered integration services that enable secure data exchange across health systems, payers, and partners.Together, these technologies work as a unified ecosystem enabling providers to deliver intelligent, compliant, and truly connected care.About OmniMD: With over two decades of unparalleled expertise in revolutionizing healthcare, OmniMD stands as a catalyst in reshaping traditional care models into dynamic, AI-enabled digital health platforms As a globally recognized, AI-driven organization, we deliver integrated solutions that ensure seamless interoperability, enabling the secure exchange of critical health information across systems and providers. Our comprehensive portfolio includes over 18 products (EHR, PMS, RCM, and more) thoughtfully customized to meet the unique and evolving needs of more than 20 specialties (Cardiology, urgent care, primary care, internal medicine, psychiatry, pediatrics, etc.).In addition to our cutting-edge healthcare technology solutions, we specialize in clinic marketing services designed to help healthcare providers attract new patients, engage existing ones, and drive growth. Our data-driven marketing strategies leverage SEO, paid media, social media, and content creation to enhance the digital presence of clinics. We support clinics with tailored marketing campaigns that focus on patient acquisition, retention, and engagement, helping them grow their practice while ensuring a strong online reputation.Harnessing the potential of advanced cloud architectures and next-generation digital health platforms, our innovations are widely appreciated for enhancing patient engagement, expanding access to remote care, and supporting data-driven healthcare delivery through Health Portals, Remote Patient Monitoring, Patient Kiosks, and Telehealth services.Anchored by our dedication to excellence, we foster an inclusive and intellectually enriched partnership, championing sustainability and perpetual innovation through an ecosystem of collaboration, expertise, and visionary thought leadership

