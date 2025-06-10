New tools support Future Tech’s AI Solution Practice and PC as a Service offerings, empowering organizations to accelerate AI adoption

We created the AI assessment to give them a fast, practical way to assess their end user environment, understand the role of AI. We loved the partnership we experienced with CMD.” — Mary Catherine Wilson

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Tech Launches AI Readiness Assessment and eBook with CMD to Support Enterprise and Federal ClientsNew tools support Future Tech’s AI Solution Practice and PC as a Service offerings, empowering organizations to accelerate AI adoption with Future Tech and Dell.Future Tech Enterprise, Inc., a global IT solutions provider and leader in workplace technology transformation, has partnered with creative and strategic marketing agency CMD to launch a powerful new set of resources to help enterprise and government leaders evaluate and enable AI-readiness across their workforce.The initiative includes a dynamic online AI Readiness Assessment Tool and an in-depth eBook titled “AI Unlocked: Empower Your End Users with AI PCs”—both designed to help CIOs, CTOs, and IT decision-makers understand how to bridge the gap between ambition and execution in today’s AI-fueled workplace.The AI Assessment Tool ( https://ftei.ai/ ) offers a quick, guided experience to benchmark an organization’s readiness for AI at the device level—measuring factors like hardware capability, manageability, and security posture. Results help inform whether organizations are positioned to maximize ROI from AI initiatives using Intel-powered AI PCs from Dell. The interactive experience is simple to navigate and delivers a summary report card for users to keep and share. The report data is used by Future Tech to help their sales team have more informed conversations with customers.The companion eBook, Future Tech Presents: AI Unlocked - Future Tech co-developed by CMD and Future Tech, dives deeper into the strategic inflection point of AI adoption. It outlines how organizations can overcome common AI implementation barriers—like outdated device fleets, security and compliance risks, and integration challenges—and how PCaaS from Future Tech can provide a scalable, cost-efficient path forward.“These tools reflect the real-world challenges our customers face,” said Mary Catherine Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer. “From government agencies grappling with compliance to enterprises racing to enable productivity with generative AI, leaders need actionable insights. We created the AI assessment and ebook guide to give them a fast, practical way to assess their end user environment, understand the role of AI, especially AI PCs, and plan their next move with confidence. We loved the partnership we experienced with CMD in creating these tools to help impact business growth.”About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is a global IT solutions provider, offering a diverse array of technology services to both corporate and government sectors. As a trusted IT partner to Fortune 500 companies, many of which support federal government agencies, Future Tech helps organizations optimize their IT environments and transition to next-generation technologies that drive productivity and innovation. With deep expertise across aerospace, defense, education, energy, financial, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, Future Tech understands how to navigate the complexities of enterprise-scale environments and the unique demands of multi-stakeholder organizations. For more information, please visit ftei.com.About CMDCMD is a creative and strategy agency that helps B2B brands build audiences and grow revenue. CMD specializes in go-to-market strategy, content development, brand design, and digital experiences for B2B innovators. Visit www.cmdagency.com Contact:Nancy Hoffmannhoffman@cmdagency.com

