Aerosol Global Market Set To Surge From $81.41 Billion In 2024 To $113.28 Billion In 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerosol market has seen a powerful surge in recent years. It is expected to grow from $81.41 billion in 2024 to $87.14 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This trajectory of historical growth can largely be credited to the increasing consciousness regarding hygiene, a rising demand for pharmaceutical products, a widening application in the food and beverage sector, an expansion of retail channels, and a surge in industrial applications.

What Are The Growth Projections for the Aerosol Market?

Expectations for the aerosol market are bullish over the next few years, with projections for it to swell to $113.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The factors attributing to the growth and shifts in the forecast period include an expanding demand for personal care products, a rise in usage in household products, a burgeoning automotive sector, rising disposable income, and a preference for eco-friendly products among consumers. Innovations in aerosol propellants, advancements in spray mechanisms, aerosol packaging innovations, development of biodegradable aerosol components, and advancements in food and beverage aerosols are among the key trends during the forecast period.

Who's Driving the Steady Growth in the Aerosol Market?

The momentum behind the growth of the aerosol market can be linked to the rising demand for personal care products - an array of items used to support hygiene, improve appearance, and facilitate personal grooming routines. The increasing usage of personal care products correlates with the growing consumer awareness about health and hygiene, which in turn is generating demand for products that enable cleanliness and self-care. Aerosols enhance the utility of personal care products by allowing precise, sanitary, and convenient delivery of formulations like deodorants, hair sprays, and shaving foams. To put things into perspective, in 2023, according to Cosmetics Europe, every day, 500 million consumers in Europe used personal care products to bolster their well-being and health. Additionally, the personal care industry contributes approximately USD 31.23 billion €29 billion annually to the European economy, further propelling the growth of the aerosol market.

Who Are The Key Players in the Aerosol Market?

Major players operating in the aerosol market include BASF SE, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever plc, L'Oréal S.A., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Berry Global Inc., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., SC Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., WD-40 Company, Summit Packaging Systems, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Montebello Packaging Inc., Precision Valve Corporation, and Berryman Products Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends in the Aerosol Market?

A bracing departure trends-wise is the focus of major companies operating in the aerosol market on developing innovative solutions such as polymer aerosol containers. These containers, made from high-performance plastics like PET, provide lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable alternatives to the traditional metal cans, helping to meet evolving environmental regulations. In 2022, Plastipak Packaging Inc., a US-based packaging and recycling company, launched SprayPET Revolution, a completely polymer aerosol container intended to enhance recyclability and sustainability in spray packaging.

How is the Aerosol Market Segmented?

The aerosol market can be dissected as follows:

1 By Type: Bag-On-Valve, Standard

2 By Particle Size: Aitken Particles, Large Particles, Giant Particles

3 By Can Type: Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Tin, Other Can Types

4 By Propellant Type: Dimethyl Ether DME, Hydrofluorocarbons HFC, Hydrofluoroolefins HFO, Other Propellant Types

5 By Application: Personal care, Household, Automotive And Industrial, Food, Paints, Medical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Bag-On-Valve: Liquids, Foams, Creams, Gels

2 By Standard: Hydrocarbon-Based, Dimethyl ether DME-Based, Compressed Gas-Based

What Are the Regional Insights of the Aerosol Market?

Geographically, Europe held the largest share in the aerosol market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

