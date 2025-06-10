This year’s theme focuses on ‘Activism and Social Change’. The NUJ recognises this month as a time to celebrate past achievements and those to come.

LGBT+ History Month 2025 as founded by Schools Out, recognises that these are particularly challenging times, but stresses the importance the role LGBT+ Communities have played in shaping social change both past and present. This year’s theme focuses on ‘Activism and Social Change’, a testament not only to the struggles of the past but also those of the future and to work to #educateOUTprejudice, highlighting activism is vital not only for LGBT+ communities but for the benefit of all.

Matthew Todd a prominent writer and journalist reported that it had been over 30 years ago since Section 28 was introduced. It was – the now repealed – clause of a local government act, which prohibited local authorities from “promoting homosexuality”. Whilst the repeal marked a significant step forward for LGBT+ rights, allowing local authorities to address the needs of LGBT+ communities without legal restrictions. The negativity and fear that the act had created was only finally defeated by a collective approach. The report focused on the effect on schools at the time but highlighted the concern of the legacy of such legislation.

In 2024 the TUC reported that over half of respondents to its survey said that they had experienced at least one form of bullying or harassment at work in the last five years. Around one in five respondents (19%) had been exposed to verbal abuse about LGBT+ people in the workplace. And one in 20 respondents (5%) told us that they had experienced physical violence, threats and intimidation because they are lesbian, gay, bi or trans.

It is in the context of this hostile environment for LGBT+ communities the NUJ’s Equality Council will raise awareness at the TUC LGBT+ conference of the US administration’s edict in 'Ending Radical And Wasteful Government Diversity Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Programs And Preferencing' executive order to eradicate DEI related content from websites and numerous academic and medical journals which also publish in the UK.

The chair of the Equality council said:

"LGBT+ History Month is not only a time to reflect on the struggles of past but a time to celebrate past achievements and those to come, through activism and social change."

The NUJ hopes members will join in the celebrations and in solidarity by attending Pride events across the country. If you are interested in attending London Pride, we will be offering wristbands to members on a first come first served basis – please contact [email protected]

