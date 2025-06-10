Novogain AI Empowers the Human Side of Europe’s Digital Transformation

Welcome to Novogain AI assistant Novogain AI solves team challenges and show payback Novogain AI is using wise gen AI promts to create improvement actions

As Europe transforms digitally, leadership must evolve too. Novogain AI helps managers drive human-centered progress through empowered teams.

Digital transformation should not weaken human agency. It should elevate it.” — Marko Kesti

OULU, FINLAND, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public administrations across Europe embrace digital transformation, a new imperative is clear: it is not only systems that need upgrading but leadership practices too. Novogain AI, a Finnish innovation in AI-powered leadership, is answering this call by helping managers empower their teams, foster engagement, and turn digital change into human-centered progress.Recent analysis in EUROPA JOURNAL #4 (June 2025) highlights a crucial point: digital transformation in public institutions will fail without motivated, skilled, and adaptive personnel. Soft skills such as empathy, self-direction, and resilience are now as vital as technical proficiency. Novogain AI addresses this challenge at scale.“Digital transformation should not weaken human agency. It should elevate it,” says Dr. Marko Kesti, founder of Novogain. “We’ve developed a system where managers lead with trust, insight, and impact, not with more reporting or bureaucracy.”AI-Assisted Leadership for the New Management CultureNovogain AI is designed to match the European Union’s goals for productivity, digital maturity, and responsible innovation.It builds a digital twin of each team, enabling real-time, privacy-safe insights that help leaders improve:• Best-managerial practices and supervisory soft skills• Team innovativeness and employee well-being• Team-level productivity and cultural transformationNovogain continuously learns through reinforcement learning AI and Bayesian modeling. It delivers actionable guidance while respecting GDPR and the AI Act. The system is grounded in the scientifically validated Quality of Work Life (QWL) model developed at the University of Lapland.Demonstrated Results in Public Services and BeyondAcross pilot sites in municipal, healthcare, and education sectors, results show:• 8 to 15 percent boost in team-level leadership effectiveness• Decreased absenteeism and lower burnout risk• Productivity gains of 2,000 to 4,000 euros per employee annually• In 10-person teams, this is equivalent to adding one full-time employee without new hiresThese results help deliver not just return on investment but meaningful, people-centered progress.Built for Europe’s Digital AmbitionNovogain AI is fully aligned with EU strategies including:• The Digital Decade 2030 goal to digitally upskill public sector leaders• The AI Strategy promoting trustworthy, human-centric solutions• The Digital Europe Programme, investing 1.3 billion euros in AI and digital capacity“Europe leads in data privacy. With Novogain AI, it can now lead in productivity too without compromising trust,” adds Dr. Kesti.Call to Action: Partner in the New Public LeadershipNovogain is seeking pilot partners across Europe to advance:• Leadership capability-building in public sector transformations• Scalable digital tools for inclusive and responsible governance• AI-enabled solutions that put people at the heart of changeLanguage versions are available in English and Finnish. More languages can be added upon request.About Novogain AINovogain AI is a Finnish innovation combining AI, behavioral science, and leadership development. The platform helps organizations boost team productivity, reduce staff turnover, and transform workplace culture through actionable people intelligence.Learn more: https://novogain.ai/ Schedule a meeting: https://cal.com/markokesti

Introduction video showing Novogain AI key features

