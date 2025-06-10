$MOONRIG TOKEN SALE Moonrig Logo

Moonrig Celebrates Successful $MOONRIG Token Sale with Sold-Out First Round

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonrig is proud to announce the successful sellout of the first round of its $MOONRIG token sale, completed within just 72 hours. The second round is already underway and 50% subscribed, signalling strong continued investor demand.

Moonrig’s AI-powered, modular DAPP is designed to help users make secure investment decisions, matching the rigor of legacy financial analytics giants – now rebuilt natively for Web3. The platform bridges companies and investors through tools that enable intelligent, real-time financial strategies.

"This overwhelming response confirms what we’ve always believed — trust, transparency, and shared value creation are the pillars of tomorrow’s Web3 economy. The Moonrig community isn’t just investing in a token; they’re investing in a movement to redefine financial intelligence” said Charles Verghese, Chief Engagement & Loyalty Officer (CELO) at Moonrig.

The $MOONRIG token provides utility across the Moonrig ecosystem, offering access to premium research via Moonbase, reduced transaction fees, staking rewards, and advanced portfolio tools through Moonconnect. Moonrig is also introducing a “Utility-as-a-Service” model, enabling users to stake compatible tokens and earn platform rewards — a first-of-its-kind approach in Web3 token utility.

Moonrig has also launched a free airdrop initiative. Participants can earn $MOONRIG tokens by completing daily tasks — for example, referring a new user earns 50 points and a chance to access the $80,000 token pool. Points can be converted into tokens and contribute to broader community engagement.

Disclaimer

The $MOONRIG token sale is being conducted by Moonrig Inc. and is available only in jurisdictions where such offerings are legally permitted. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Participation in token sales involves financial risk. Always conduct your own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Funds raised through the token sale will support the analyst rewards program, global scaling, and ecosystem partnerships. Moonrig extends its gratitude to its community for the continued trust and support.

Learn more at: https://moonrig.io

Legal Disclaimer:

