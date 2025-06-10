Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Packaging Market 2025: Certified Medical Products Driving Growth

Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market size has grown rapidly in recent years, escalating from $99.70 billion in 2024 to an expected $110.39 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. These impressive figures are a direct consequence of increasing instances of counterfeit drugs and cosmetics, intensifying concerns regarding product safety and authenticity, mounting regulatory pressure enforced on pharmaceutical companies, growing consumer awareness about the risks of counterfeit products, and revolutionary advances in packaging technology to deter the risk of counterfeiting.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Market Going Forward?

In the wake of the rising demand for smart packaging solutions and an upsurge in online pharmaceutical sales coupled with counterfeiting risks, the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market size is projected to swell to $164.78 billion by 2029. This sheer growth can be attributed to innovations in anti-counterfeit technologies such as Radio Frequency Identification RFID and Quick Response QR codes, a tightened grip of government regulations and policies, and an increasing adoption of blockchain technology to secure the supply chain. Major trends piloting the forecast period include burgeoning adoption of serialization and track-and-trace technologies, an escalating demand for tamper-evident and secure packaging solutions, integration of smart packaging technologies like Near Field Communication NFC and RFID, growing regulatory mandates for anti-counterfeit strategies, and an expansion of brand protection initiatives.

What’s Driving The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth?

An integral driver accelerating the growth of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market is the growing demand for certified medical products. These medical products, approved by authorities for meeting safety, quality, and performance standards, see a soaring demand due to the rising regulatory scrutiny for patient safety and a prioritization of compliance and reliability by healthcare providers. To ensure product authenticity and safety, certified pharmaceutical and cosmetic products rely on anti-counterfeit packaging embedded with features such as QR codes, RFID tags, holograms, and tamper-evident seals. Such technologies aid in traceability and prevent tampering, while digital tools and blockchain reinforce supply chain transparency and consumer protection. A case in point is an announcement made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA in August 2024; it updated its list of AI-enabled medical devices to now include 950 approved devices, reflecting a significant step up from the numbers available in 2022.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Market?

Dominant players marking the landscape of the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Constantia Flexibles, SICPA, Nosco Inc., Antares Vision Group, Optel Group, Systech, Authentix Inc., Digimarc Corporation, CCL Label, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., SECURIKETT Ulrich & Horn GmbH, Kezzler, Alpvision SA, Covectra, Shriram Veritech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hira Holovision, NanoMatriX Technologies Limited, and Schreiner MediPharm. These industry stalwarts have guided the market growth by focusing on the development of advanced products, including holographic effects-based packaging material. This innovation ensures the safety and integrity of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products while also soaring product appeal.

How Is The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmented?

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market is segmented broadly based on technology, material, application, and end-use, and by subsegments for each of these categories. For example, by technology, it is segmented into holograms, radio frequency identification RFID, barcode, security inks, and digital watermarks, while by material, it is divided into plastic, paper paperboard, metal, and glass. By application, it involves packaging, labelling, and tamper-evident seals, whereas the end-use encompasses pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical And Cosmetic Packaging Market?

In terms of regional scenario, North America emerged as the dominant region in the anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging market in 2024, with the continents of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also enjoying considerable coverage in the market report.

