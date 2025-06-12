StudyPro Announces Free Beta Launch of AI-Powered Writing Platform

StudyPro

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StudyPro, a technology company focused on AI-driven content tools, today announced the public beta release of its integrated writing platform. The beta launch offers unlimited access to all core features and is now available globally on both web and mobile platforms. The platform is designed to support users across education, research, and content creation sectors.The StudyPro platform was developed in response to increasing demand for centralized AI tools that support the full writing process, from initial drafting to editing and verification. The platform incorporates AI-generated writing, originality checks, detection tools, and paraphrasing functionality within a single interface.The beta version includes access to the following features:- AI Writer: A generative writing tool built on a proprietary model trained with structured, high-quality content to support logical flow and topic relevance.- AI Detector: An integrated tool designed to identify AI-generated text across multiple model types, including but not limited to those developed by OpenAI.- Plagiarism Checker: A real-time plagiarism detection feature embedded in the platform’s text editor, enabling users to review content originality without leaving the workspace.- Paraphraser: An AI-powered rewriting tool that restructures sentences to enhance clarity and coherence while preserving original intent.According to Dmytro Dziubka, Chief Marketing Officer at StudyPro, the beta release represents a milestone in the company’s development roadmap. “StudyPro has been created to streamline the writing workflow by reducing the need for multiple standalone tools. This launch offers early users an opportunity to explore a unified experience in AI-assisted writing.”Feedback from early testers has highlighted the platform’s potential for simplifying writing tasks in both educational and professional contexts. “The integrated toolset and responsive text generation features distinguish StudyPro from other writing solutions currently available,” said Jessica Cane, an early-access user participating in the platform’s closed testing phase.StudyPro’s beta program is part of a phased release strategy intended to gather user insights and continue refining feature performance. The platform is currently accessible to all users at no cost during the open beta period.About StudyProStudyPro is the all-in-one AI writing platform built to help users generate, edit, and refine content in one place. Featuring an AI writer, AI and plagiarism detectors, a paraphraser, and a distraction-free editor designed to support the creation of reports, research papers, and other written content. Learn more at studypro.com

