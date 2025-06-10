WANotifier Joins TinySeed EMEA Fall 2024 Batch to Help Businesses Scale On WhatsApp

WANotifier Joins TineSeed EMEA 2024 Batch WANotifier

WANotifier, a WhatsApp marketing & automation platform and official Meta Tech Partner, has raised a pre-seed round and joined the TinySeed EMEA Fall 2024 batch.

This funding will help us build our core team, reach feature parity, and expand into new markets, all while staying true to our vision of making WhatsApp marketing simple & scalable for businesses.” — Ram Shengale

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WANotifier , an all-in-one WhatsApp marketing SaaS platform built on the official WhatsApp API, announced today that it has joined the TinySeed EMEA Fall 2024 accelerator batch. The funding will be used to further develop its product and expand market reach to help small businesses effectively expand their reach and automate customer interactions on WhatsApp.Founded in 2022, WANotifier helps businesses streamline marketing, customer engagement and automation through WhatsApp, one of the fastest-growing communication channels for businesses globally. As an official Meta Tech Partner, WANotifier offers a unique approach with 0% API markup and flexible onboarding options, businesses can either use a managed embedded signup flow or configure the API directly with their own credentials.“We had applied to TinySeed earlier as well, but got in this time, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Ram Shengale, Founder of WANotifier. “I’ve always admired TinySeed’s mostly bootstrapped mindset toward building sustainable SaaS businesses. Being the only Indian company in this batch makes it even more special. The TinySeed network and mentors are extremely knowledgeable and friendly, you can ask highly specific questions and get actionable advice. That’s one of the best parts of being part of this fund.”The company plans to use the funding primarily for product development and marketing. “We're behind a few of our competitors in terms of features, so our first goal is to build a strong development team and reach feature parity,” Shengale added. “At the same time, we’ll focus on penetrating key market segments. Our philosophy is simple: help businesses market at scale on WhatsApp without adding to the inherent complexity of the API. Many providers build clunky, hard-to-use software, we’re committed to delivering a clean, user-friendly experience for marketers and business owners.”WANotifier currently serves thousands of businesses across various industries, with notable customers including BITS Pilani, Iskcon, Dog Home Foundation, Bvlgari Casablanca, Mega Events (UK) and others. Having completed most core features in recent months, the team is now accelerating marketing efforts to reach new markets.About WANotifierWANotifier Inc. is an all-in-one WhatsApp marketing SaaS tool for businesses, built on top of the official WhatsApp API. It helps businesses automate marketing, customer engagement, and transactional messaging on WhatsApp with an easy-to-use platform and flexible onboarding options. WANotifier is an official Meta Tech Partner. The company is headquartered in Dover, Delaware (USA), with its India team based in Pune, Maharashtra.About TinySeedTinySeed is a remote accelerator and early-stage investment fund that helps SaaS founders grow profitable, sustainable businesses. The Fall 2024 EMEA batch supports founders across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.Media Contact:Ram ShengaleFounder, WANotifier Inc.Email: contact@wanotifier.comWebsite: https://wanotifier.com

