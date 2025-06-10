Squarehead Technology Wins Defense Contract for Acoustic Sensors to be a part of Counter Battery System

This is a strategically important contract for us. It demonstrates that there is a new need in the defense market for passive sensors in general, and acoustic sensors in particular.” — Stig Nyvold, CEO

OSLO, NORWAY, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 19, 2025, Squarehead Technology secured a significant contract with the Norwegian Armed Forces for the delivery of acoustic passive sensors under project P5007. These sensors will enhance counter battery systems by detecting sounds from indirect fire (IDF), such as Rockets, Artillery and Mortars (RAM).This contract marks a major milestone for Squarehead Technology, which will supply sensor systems and platform integration kits to the Norwegian Armed Forces.Acoustic Technology for the Future of Defense SystemsSquarehead’s acoustic sensors will complement existing radar systems by providing emission control, reducing the need for constant radar operation and improving operational security. Squarehead’s Discovair sensor is a multi-purpose system, using sound signatures of objects to detect them. Squarehead has a proven track record of deploying acoustic sensors for passive drone detection (C-UAS) with armed forces in active combat. Being completely passive, the sensors operate undisturbed and undetected in areas heavily congested by jamming or in RF denied environments. Further expanding this capability to detect and classify other threats such as Rockets, Artillery and Mortars , snipers and vehicles, is a natural extension of the capabilities of the Discovair passive acoustic sensor.– This is a strategically important contract for us. It demonstrates that there is a new need in the defense market for passive sensors in general, and acoustic sensors in particular. This is not only something we are proud to contribute to, but this contract also fosters great opportunities both nationally and internationally, says Stig Nyvold, CEO of Squarehead Technology.New Capabilities for Current Conflict LandscapeWith the extensive use of indirect fire in modern conflicts, the demand for comprehensive detection systems with combined sensor technology is significant. Squarehead’s passive technology provides the Armed Forces with a lightweight and flexible solution that easily can be integrated into existing and new sensor systems.– This contract is just the beginning for acoustics as a multi-purpose technology in defense operations. We see great potential for further collaboration with allied forces, Nyvold adds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.