DC Health Enhances School Health Program with New Direct Service Model

(Washington, DC) – Today, DC Health announced a strategic shift in the delivery of the School Health Services Program (SHSP), transitioning the program staffing from Children's School Services to direct hires with DC Health, beginning June 29. This change will streamline operations, improve accountability, and enhance the health of the more than 90,000 public and public charter school students in 186 schools across the District.

“We are incredibly grateful for the over 25 years of partnership and collaboration with Children’s School Services that helped shape the School Health Services Program into what it is today,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “Families should feel confident that students will continue to receive the same trusted, school-based care they have relied on, with a renewed focus on access, continuity, and support for student health across the District.”

DC Health will now directly manage all program functions previously operated by Children’s National Hospital’s Children’s School Services program, including:

Staffing school health suites with licensed nurses and allied health professionals.

Providing daily onsite health assessment, first aid, and care coordination.

Supporting students with chronic health conditions, Individualized Health Plans (IHPs), and medication on administration.

Reviewing student health records and supporting form submission (Universal Health Certificates and Oral Health Assessments).

Referring students to primary care, dental, and specialty providers as needed.

Health suite operations will remain consistent, with trained staff available at schools from 8 am to 4:30 pm each day. Parents will continue to receive health alerts, referrals and reminders about required forms to ensure students are compliant with DC school health requirements.

The remaining two SBHCs, Cardozo Learning Center and H.D. Woodson Senior High School, will continue to be operated through Unity Heath Care.

For more information about the School Health Services Program or School Based Health Services, visit the School Health Services Program page (https://dchealth.dc.gov/service/school-health-services-program).