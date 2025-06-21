ArtMattan Films Acquires Acclaimed Debut Feature Brides by Nadia Fall

Doe and Muna in car Doe and Muna in nature

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce the acquisition of Brides , the powerful and timely debut feature by acclaimed British theater director Nadia Fall. Following its celebrated world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Brides had its Chicago premiere at FACETS Cinema in June as part of the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) Chicago, and will next screen at ADIFF DC at George Washington University this August, ahead of a limited U.S. theatrical release in fall 2025.Inspired by true events, Brides follows two British Muslim teenagers, Doe and Muna, as they make a harrowing journey from the UK to Syria in search of freedom, belonging, and identity. Rather than focusing narrowly on radicalization, the film offers a layered, empathetic portrait of girlhood and alienation in contemporary Britain. With an all-female creative team—including screenwriter Suhayla El-Bushra and cinematographer Clarissa Cappellani—Brides is a bold, thought-provoking drama that confronts media stereotypes while centering the emotional lives of vulnerable youth.“We are thrilled to bring Brides to U.S. audiences,” says Diarah N’Daw-Spech, co-founder of ArtMattan Films. “This is a film that dares to ask urgent, uncomfortable questions and places front and center the voices too often sidelined. It exemplifies the kind of courageous storytelling that ArtMattan Films has championed for over 30 years.”Critics praised Brides at Sundance as “empathetic, harrowing, and complex” (AwardsWatch) and “a gripping, conversation-stoking first feature” (Variety). Its emotional resonance and topical relevance have already made it a favorite among arthouse programmers and educators alike.About the DirectorNadia Fall is an award-winning British theater director making her transition to film with Brides. Known for her socially engaged work on the UK stage and her distinctive directorial voice, Fall draws on her South Asian heritage and deep understanding of marginalized experiences to deliver a debut that is both urgent and unforgettable.For more information, visit www.AfricanFilm.com

Brides Trailer

