leagend Leads Smart Battery Monitoring Innovation with BM6 and BM7

leagend battery monitors leagend BM6 leagend BM7 leagend

leagend, a pioneer in battery management innovation, has had two cutting-edge products to its smart battery monitoring portfolio for over 20 years.

With growing demand for smarter and more proactive battery maintenance, leagend’s monitors help bridge the gap between traditional manual diagnostics and intelligent, connected power management.” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend has introduced its two Bluetooth-enabled battery monitoring devices to its product lineup: leagend BM6 12V Bluetooth Multi-Battery Monitor and leagend BM7 Bluetooth Battery Monitor for 6V, 12V, and 24V systems. These new devices address the increasing demand for real-time, remote battery status tracking across automotive, marine, energy storage, and industrial power management sectors.Meeting Evolving Power Management RequirementsWith industries placing greater emphasis on preventive maintenance and operational reliability, the need for continuous, connected battery health monitoring has become more prominent. Both leagend BM6 and leagend BM7 are designed to support users ranging from vehicle owners and workshop operators to backup power system managers by providing real-time data on battery voltage, charge condition, and system performance.BM6: Focused Monitoring for 12V Systemsleagend BM6 is engineered for use with 12V lead-acid and LiFePO4 starter batteries, making it suitable for personal vehicles, motorcycles, and maintenance workshops. The device supports the simultaneous monitoring of up to four batteries via a Bluetooth connection and a dedicated mobile application.In addition to standard voltage and temperature monitoring, leagend BM6 records trip and parking activity data, including route history, fuel cost estimates, and parking locations, accessible through integrated map functionality. The monitor also performs system health checks, alerting users to abnormalities in starting and charging systems.The device features IP67 waterproof protection and maintains a low standby current consumption (average 0.94mA), enabling long-term, continuous use without significant power draw. Data is stored at two-minute intervals for up to 72 days and can be exported for further analysis.leagend BM7: Multi-Voltage Support for Mixed Fleet and Energy Systemsleagend BM7 extends functionality by offering compatibility with 6V, 12V, and 24V battery systems, covering a wider range of applications including commercial vehicles, marine vessels, forklifts, recreational vehicles, and residential solar energy storage.Similar to leagend BM6, leagend BM7 enables real-time Bluetooth monitoring, trip logging, parking navigation, and remote supervision of multiple batteries. It performs automatic system health checks and provides voltage readings with an accuracy of ±0.03V, supporting critical power systems in demanding environments.Designed to operate in temperatures from -30°C to 85°C, leagend BM7 is suited for harsh field conditions, further broadening its application scope across industrial and outdoor sectors.Product Selection Based on System RequirementsWhile both monitors provide Bluetooth-based real-time monitoring and system analysis via a mobile application, the difference lies in their voltage compatibility and intended use. leagend BM6 is intended for environments where 12V systems are the standard, such as automotive maintenance and personal vehicle use. In contrast, leagend BM7 is positioned for users managing multi-voltage assets, including trucks, boats, backup power systems, and mixed energy storage applications.Supporting the Transition to Smarter Power ManagementAs connected monitoring solutions gain traction in automotive and energy storage sectors, the leagend BM6 and the leagend BM7 contribute to improved battery system visibility and early fault detection, helping users reduce unexpected failures and maintenance costs.Founded in 2005, leagend specializes in the development of battery testing, monitoring, and diagnostic technologies for automotive, marine, and industrial applications. The company’s portfolio includes handheld battery testers, Bluetooth-enabled monitors, multi-step smart chargers, and OBD II diagnostic tools.leagend’s products are recognized for precision, durability, and low power consumption, serving professional users and system integrators in both domestic and international markets. Through continuous product development, the company supports the growing demand for intelligent, efficient, and reliable battery management solutions.

