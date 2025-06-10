All Sports Television Network Invites Viewers to Own a Piece of the Network

Sports Without Borders

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) is giving fans and supporters across the country an unprecedented opportunity — to become part-owners of the network they love. In a bold move to open up ownership to the public, the company has launched a fundraising campaign offering equity to only 1,000 individuals through the crowdfunding platform Wefunder.

The offer is part of ALL SPORTS's mission to redefine access, ownership, and community participation in sports media. Rather than turn to angel investors or venture capital firms, the network is offering the public — the true fans — a chance to share in its growth and success.

“We built All Sports Television Network to celebrate athleticism in all its forms — from traditional sports to niche competitions,” said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. “We believe in giving fans access — not just in what we broadcast, but in how we grow. That’s why we’re opening the door to our viewers, giving them the chance to own a piece of the network.”

With this offering, ALL SPORTS is extending the opportunity for everyday individuals — sports fans, creators, and community members — to participate in the future of the network.

“The capital raised will be used to expand original programming, grow distribution partnerships, and continue building a global platform that highlights a wide variety of voices in sports. This isn’t just an investment — it’s an invitation to be part of our journey. Interested investors can learn more and claim their share at: www.IOwnAllSports.com.”

All Sports Television Network is a national sports television network headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It airs a wide range of sports programming — including traditional, extreme, and emerging sports — and is committed to delivering entertaining and community-driven content to audiences across the United States and around the world.

