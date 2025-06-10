Cookies Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 72.3 Billion with 5.3% CAGR by 2035, According to Fact.MR

Cookies Brands Elevate Health, Indulgence, and E-Commerce to Bake Global Growth

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cookies market is set to experience a substantial leap, reaching USD 72.3 billion by 2035 from USD 43.1 billion in 2025 with CAGR of 5.3%. The rising appeal of convenient, indulgent snacks with a health twist continues to reshape industry dynamics.Younger demographics, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are driving this shift through demands for gluten-free, vegan, high-protein, and clean-label alternatives. Simultaneously, there’s rising traction for premium, artisanal, and gourmet cookies, especially in North America and Europe, where taste sophistication and snacking rituals converge.Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing region, fueled by urbanization, Westernization, and rising disposable incomes. Experimentation with flavor is on the upswing, with regional flavors like matcha and red bean making it to mainstream stores. Sustainability is no longer a choice—innovative packaging and ethical sourcing are now minimum expectations. As technology and online shopping upend traditional sales channels, digital-native brands are winning consumers over through personalization and direct-to-consumer platforms. Legacy brands that are open to agility, health-oriented innovation, and sustainability are poised to guide.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth Drivers Fueling Market ExpansionThe cookies market is being rewritten by consumers looking for healthier indulgence. Brands are benefiting from the demand for plant-based, gluten-free, and low-sugar products, providing a strong platform for growth in mature and emerging economies. Premium products with functional attributes such as added protein, probiotics, and digestive health ingredients continue to lead urban shelves.Flavor and format innovation are also key. From retro homestyle flavors to global, regional flavor ingredients, cookie makers are innovating to appeal to varied palates. Digital platforms and online subscriptions now provide direct-to-consumer custom flavors, gifting opportunities, and health-oriented assortment sets, broadening the reach for legacy and challenger brands.Regional InsightsNorth America is the most developed cookies-consuming base, with the U.S. ahead in terms of innovation and retail penetration. Europe has strong evidence of premium, organic, and sustainable cookie segments. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, exhibits the most aggressive growth, especially in China, South Korea, and Australia, where Western snacking intersects with changing lifestyle requirements. Local taste integration, environmental concerns, and online retail channels are driving regional dynamics, with emerging economies providing untapped potential.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyCookies market to reach USD 72.3 billion by 2035.CAGR for global cookies industry projected at 5.3% through 2035.Offline channels dominate with 80% share in 2025.Bar cookies expected to lead with 35% share in 2025.China is the fastest-growing region at 7.3% CAGR.Survey Insights and Stakeholder PrioritiesFact.MR analysis found that 84% of industry participants see better-for-you innovation as critical to future success. Stakeholders emphasize balancing indulgence with health, especially through protein-rich, plant-based, and functional ingredient formats. Nearly 70% of survey respondents view sustainable packaging and ethically sourced ingredients as key to brand loyalty. Meanwhile, 62% reported using AI for flavor trend analysis and consumer personalization. The industry’s priority is clear: evolve quickly toward health, transparency, and tech-forward operations to stay relevant and competitive in the cookies business.Companies TargetingGlobal giants like Mondelez International, Campbell Soup Company, and Nestlé are investing heavily in healthier and premium cookie lines. Mondelez leads globally with Oreo and Chips Ahoy!, while Britannia dominates South Asia with Marie and Good Day. North American brands like Pepperidge Farm and Ferrero Rocher command premium niches. Digital-native startups like Milk Bar are disrupting conventional strategies by offering DTC delivery, limited-edition flavors, and AI-based personalization.Major companies are also realigning supply chains for flexibility and traceability, especially as consumer interest grows in sustainably sourced ingredients and packaging. Firms targeting younger demographics through snackable formats, functional ingredients, and subscription boxes are expanding rapidly.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmental InsightsBar cookies will lead the type of segment in 2025 due to ease of packaging and mass appeal, holding a 35% share. These are promoted by global brands for their shelf stability and convenience. Drop cookies follow closely, driven by their nostalgic appeal and variety of flavors.In distribution, offline remains dominant with 80% share due to impulse purchases and visibility in retail outlets. About Us:
Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

