SIGNIFICANT GOLD ASSAYS REPORTED IN ROCK SAMPLES FROM BARRANCO GOLD'S KING PROJECT

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (CSE:BAR)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to report results from its initial rock sampling program conducted at the 100%-owned King Property, located approximately 50 km south of Merritt, British Columbia, in the Quesnel Terrane. The King Property consists of nine contiguous mineral claims covering 3,456 hectares.The Company's field team collected a total of 31 rock samples (grab and chip) from outcrops, float material, and altered zones across structurally controlled targets identified within the Main and Central Grid areas. Assays have returned encouraging gold values, with the highest result at 1.83 g/t gold, indicating a promising mineralized system.Rock Sampling Highlights • 31 rock samples collectedSample 906575 (grab): 1.83 g/t Au, 97 ppm cu, 131 ppm ZnSample 440683 (70 cm chip): 1.39 g/t Au, 118 ppm CuAdditional samples showed elevated arsenic, antimony, zinc, and leadCoordinates were recorded using handheld GPS units and archived in the GIS databaseAssays performed at Activation Laboratories (ActLabs), Ancaster, Ontario, using fire assay (FA-AA) and ICP-OESGeological ContextThe King Property is underlain by multi-phase intrusive rocks of the Osprey Lake and Pennask Batholiths, intersected by quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes of the Otter Intrusion. Mineralization occurs along NE- and NW-trending fault zones and is interpreted to reflect a porphyry-epithermal hybrid system similar to other known deposits in southern British Columbia, such as Copper Mountain and Brenda Mine.Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)Barranco followed a robust QA/QC protocol. Sample batches included blanks, field duplicates, and certified reference materials. All data was reviewed internally to verify laboratory accuracy. Sampling was conducted under supervision of experienced geological staff.Qualified PersonThe technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Strickland is independent of the Company and authored the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the King Property dated November 23, 2023.Cautionary StatementsGrab samples are selective and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property. Geochemical and geophysical surveys are preliminary and do not confirm the presence of economically recoverable mineral resourcesNext StepsBarranco is currently integrating sampling results into a 3D geological model to prioritize targets for Phase 2 exploration. Upcoming activities are expected to include:Expansion of soil grids • IP geophysicsDetailed structural mapping and trenchingDrill targeting in late 2025The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.Forward-Looking Statement:This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward- looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining CorpReno Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer, info@barrancogold.com, www.barrancogold.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.