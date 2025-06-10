ICL Academy Celebrates 94 Graduates at Year-End Celebration in Orlando, Florida
Elite Students Earn Record Number of Division I Scholarships as ICL Academy Continues to Lead Nation in Athletic Recruitment
Record-Breaking Achievements
The graduating class of 2025 represents the culmination of ICL Academy's mission to support elite students in pursuing their passions while maintaining academic excellence. Graduates are headed to top-tier programs including Duke University, Yale University, Columbia University, UCLA, and the United States Naval Academy, among others.
Notable achievements from this graduating class include:
Clervie Ngounoue, three-time Junior Grand Slam Champion (Wimbledon singles, French and Australian Open doubles) and top 300 world-ranked tennis player, who will pursue a professional tennis career
Avery McCrery, Junior PGA Championship winner and Duke University women's golf commit
Nischal Spurling, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and Division I tennis recruit
Priyali Kulkarni, film production entrepreneur who runs her own production company, headed to Chapman University for film and television production
Charly Jellison, pursuing a career in performance art
"I am blown away that ICL is the school with the most Division I sports recruits in the country," said Kirk Spahn, Founder and President of ICL Academy. "These kids' stories and journeys have been inspiring. To see so many of our students playing in grand slam tournaments and competing for national titles has been an honor, and as we grow into many more sports I am continually stunned at both the level of play, discipline, commitment, resilience and character that our ICL fellows exude day in and day out."
Academic Excellence Recognition
The ceremony featured the presentation of prestigious academic awards, including:
Malcolm Gladwell Award for Excellence in English: Kyra Terman, bound for Ithaca College
Outstanding Performance in Math: Aarush Kumar, Haverford College-bound
Neil deGrasse Tyson Award for Excellence in Science: Mackenzie Owens
Outstanding Performance in Social Studies: Katie Boyle, University of Vermont Patrick Leahy Honors College
Outstanding Performance in World Language: Sara Borkop, University of South Carolina
Champion Mentor Legacy Awards
ICL Academy's unique Champion Mentor program, featuring world-renowned athletes and leaders, was honored through several prestigious awards:
Monica Seles Award for Excellence in Athletics (Female Recipients):
Clervie Ngounoue: Junior Grand Slam Champion pursuing professional tennis
Avery McCrery: Junior PGA Champion headed to Duke University
Bode Miller Award for Excellence in Athletics (Male Recipients):
Noah Johnston: University of Georgia tennis recruit
Kase Schinnerer: University of North Carolina tennis recruit
Additional Champion Mentor Awards:
Tommy Haas Award for Perseverance: Annabelle Francis, who overcame significant injury to return to elite-level competition
Kerri Walsh-Jennings Scholar-Athlete Award: LuJain Khalil, first female to win Saudi Olympic Games in golf (2022)
Dhani Jones Scholar-Athlete Award: Nischal Spurling
Leadership and Service Recognition
The academy's commitment to developing well-rounded leaders was showcased through character-based awards:
Dr. Jim Loehr Award for Leadership, Character, and Service:
Priyali Kulkarni: Film production entrepreneur and ICL Pen Pal Project founder, Chapman University-bound
Ryder Richardson: Cherokee heritage advocate and mental health awareness champion, University of Denver lacrosse recruit
ICL Foundation Award: Fatimah Butt, exemplifying the academy's core values through academic leadership and community service, headed to Saginaw Valley State University
Community Impact
"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate ICL's graduates—a powerful reminder of what's possible when passionate families, dedicated staff, inspiring champions, and an extraordinary community come together to support our students' journeys," said Dayton Hansen, Chief Operating Officer. "I'm deeply grateful for every person who has made this year unforgettable."
The Longevity Awards recognized students who demonstrated long-term commitment to ICL Academy, with Aarush Kumar (five years) and Calvin Baierl (four-and-a-half years) being honored for their dedication to the school's mission and growth.
About ICL Academy
ICL Academy is a virtual school dedicated to supporting elite students in pursuing their academic goals alongside their chosen passions, whether in athletics, performing arts, or other fields. Through its innovative Champion Mentor program and flexible scheduling, ICL enables students to compete and perform at the highest levels while maintaining rigorous academic standards. The academy continues to lead the nation in Division I athletic recruitment while fostering character, leadership, and service in its student body.
For more information about ICL Academy, visit www.iclacademy.org
