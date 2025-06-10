ICL Academy Celebrates 94 Graduates at Year-End Celebration in Orlando, Florida

ICL Academy 2025 Graduates ICL Academy 2025 Grads throw their caps into the air Keynote Speaker Cici Bellis, Founder and Partner of Cartan Capital ICL Founder Kirk Spahn delivering a graduation welcome speech Dayton Hansen, ICL Academy COO, stands with a graduate.

Elite Students Earn Record Number of Division I Scholarships as ICL Academy Continues to Lead Nation in Athletic Recruitment

ICL's graduates—a powerful reminder of what's possible when passionate families, dedicated staff, inspiring champions, and an extraordinary community come together to support our students' journeys.” — Dayton Hansen, COO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICL Academy held its annual Year-End Celebration in Orlando, Florida, honoring 94 graduating students who have achieved unprecedented success both academically and in their chosen fields, including athletics, performing arts, and other pursuits. The ceremony featured keynote speaker Cici Bellis , Founder and Partner of Cartan Capital, former world top-35 professional tennis player, and Indiana University alumna who exemplifies the academy's values of excellence, resilience, and reinvention. Bellis, who achieved a world ranking of #35 by age 18 before transitioning to become a successful investor and business leader, inspired graduates with her story of channeling competitive spirit into academic and entrepreneurial success. The ceremony recognized students who will continue their careers at some of the nation's most prestigious universities, with ICL maintaining its position as the school with the most Division I sports recruits in the country.Record-Breaking AchievementsThe graduating class of 2025 represents the culmination of ICL Academy's mission to support elite students in pursuing their passions while maintaining academic excellence. Graduates are headed to top-tier programs including Duke University, Yale University, Columbia University, UCLA, and the United States Naval Academy, among others.Notable achievements from this graduating class include:Clervie Ngounoue, three-time Junior Grand Slam Champion (Wimbledon singles, French and Australian Open doubles) and top 300 world-ranked tennis player, who will pursue a professional tennis careerAvery McCrery, Junior PGA Championship winner and Duke University women's golf commitNischal Spurling, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and Division I tennis recruitPriyali Kulkarni, film production entrepreneur who runs her own production company, headed to Chapman University for film and television productionCharly Jellison, pursuing a career in performance art"I am blown away that ICL is the school with the most Division I sports recruits in the country," said Kirk Spahn, Founder and President of ICL Academy. "These kids' stories and journeys have been inspiring. To see so many of our students playing in grand slam tournaments and competing for national titles has been an honor, and as we grow into many more sports I am continually stunned at both the level of play, discipline, commitment, resilience and character that our ICL fellows exude day in and day out."Academic Excellence RecognitionThe ceremony featured the presentation of prestigious academic awards, including:Malcolm Gladwell Award for Excellence in English: Kyra Terman, bound for Ithaca CollegeOutstanding Performance in Math: Aarush Kumar, Haverford College-boundNeil deGrasse Tyson Award for Excellence in Science: Mackenzie OwensOutstanding Performance in Social Studies: Katie Boyle, University of Vermont Patrick Leahy Honors CollegeOutstanding Performance in World Language: Sara Borkop, University of South CarolinaChampion Mentor Legacy AwardsICL Academy's unique Champion Mentor program, featuring world-renowned athletes and leaders, was honored through several prestigious awards:Monica Seles Award for Excellence in Athletics (Female Recipients):Clervie Ngounoue: Junior Grand Slam Champion pursuing professional tennisAvery McCrery: Junior PGA Champion headed to Duke UniversityBode Miller Award for Excellence in Athletics (Male Recipients):Noah Johnston: University of Georgia tennis recruitKase Schinnerer: University of North Carolina tennis recruitAdditional Champion Mentor Awards:Tommy Haas Award for Perseverance: Annabelle Francis, who overcame significant injury to return to elite-level competitionKerri Walsh-Jennings Scholar-Athlete Award: LuJain Khalil, first female to win Saudi Olympic Games in golf (2022)Dhani Jones Scholar-Athlete Award: Nischal SpurlingLeadership and Service RecognitionThe academy's commitment to developing well-rounded leaders was showcased through character-based awards:Dr. Jim Loehr Award for Leadership, Character, and Service:Priyali Kulkarni: Film production entrepreneur and ICL Pen Pal Project founder, Chapman University-boundRyder Richardson: Cherokee heritage advocate and mental health awareness champion, University of Denver lacrosse recruit ICL Foundation Award: Fatimah Butt, exemplifying the academy's core values through academic leadership and community service, headed to Saginaw Valley State UniversityCommunity Impact"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate ICL's graduates—a powerful reminder of what's possible when passionate families, dedicated staff, inspiring champions, and an extraordinary community come together to support our students' journeys," said Dayton Hansen, Chief Operating Officer. "I'm deeply grateful for every person who has made this year unforgettable."The Longevity Awards recognized students who demonstrated long-term commitment to ICL Academy, with Aarush Kumar (five years) and Calvin Baierl (four-and-a-half years) being honored for their dedication to the school's mission and growth.About ICL AcademyICL Academy is a virtual school dedicated to supporting elite students in pursuing their academic goals alongside their chosen passions, whether in athletics, performing arts, or other fields. Through its innovative Champion Mentor program and flexible scheduling, ICL enables students to compete and perform at the highest levels while maintaining rigorous academic standards. The academy continues to lead the nation in Division I athletic recruitment while fostering character, leadership, and service in its student body.For more information about ICL Academy, visit www.iclacademy.org

